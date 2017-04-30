companies reporting for week starting monday 1st may 2017 1850682017

City Index's weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 1st May 2017.


April 30, 2017 9:54 PM
City Index's weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 1st May 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more.

Company Ticker Region Results
1st May 2017
DISH Network Corp DISH.OQ US Earnings Release
Loews Corp L.N US Earnings Release
Edison International EIX.N US Earnings Release
Noble Energy Inc NBL.N US Earnings Release
Vornado Realty Trust VNO.N US Earnings Release
2nd May 2017
BP PLC BP.L UK Earnings Release
Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ADN.L UK Earnings Release
Shire PLC SHP.L UK Earnings Release
Aetna Inc AET.N US Earnings Release
Altria Group Inc MO.N US Earnings Release
Archer Daniels Midland Co ADM.N US Earnings Release
Emerson Electric Co EMR.N US Earnings Release
Mosaic Co MOS.N US Earnings Release
PG&E Corp PCG.N US Earnings Release
Mastercard Inc MA.N US Earnings Release
Pfizer Inc PFE.N US Earnings Release
Coach Inc COH.N US Earnings Release
Charter Communications Inc CHTR.OQ US Earnings Release
HCA Holdings Inc HCA.N US Earnings Release
Fidelity National Information Services Inc FIS.N US Earnings Release
HCP Inc HCP.N US Earnings Release
CVS Health Corp CVS.N US Earnings Release
Ecolab Inc ECL.N US Earnings Release
Merck & Co Inc MRK.N US Earnings Release
ConocoPhillips COP.N US Earnings Release
Western Union Co WU.N US Earnings Release
Apple Inc AAPL.OQ US Earnings Release
Anadarko Petroleum Corp APC.N US Earnings Release
Devon Energy Corp DVN.N US Earnings Release
Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.OQ US Earnings Release
Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.OQ US Earnings Release
Geberit AG GEBN.S EU Earnings Release
Koninklijke DSM NV DSMN.AS EU Earnings Release
DSV A/S DSV.CO EU Earnings Release
Galp Energia SGPS SA GALP.LS EU Earnings Release
OC Oerlikon Corporation Ag Pfaeffikon OERL.S EU Interim Management Statement Release
Jyske Bank A/S JYSK.CO EU Earnings Release
Dufry AG DUFN.S EU Earnings Release
Hexagon AB HEXAb.ST EU Earnings Release
Orpea SA ORP.PA EU Sales Release
Qiagen NV QGEN.OQ EU Earnings Release
3rd May 2017
Direct Line Insurance Group PLC DLGD.L UK Trading Statement Release
International Personal Finance PLC IPF.L UK Trading Statement Release
Imperial Brands PLC IMB.L UK Earnings Release
J Sainsbury PLC SBRY.L UK Earnings Release
Intu Properties PLC INTUP.L UK Trading Statement Release
Centamin PLC CEY.L UK Earnings Release
esure Group PLC ESUR.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Paddy Power Betfair PLC PPB.I UK Trading Statement Release
J D Wetherspoon PLC JDW.L UK Trading Statement Release
Carillion PLC CLLN.L UK Trading Statement Release
Sage Group PLC SGE.L UK Earnings Release
Indivior PLC INDV.L UK Earnings Release
Humana Inc HUM.N US Earnings Release
Yum! Brands Inc YUM.N US Earnings Release
Garmin Ltd GRMN.OQ US Earnings Release
Level 3 Communications Inc LVLT.N US Earnings Release
Clorox Co CLX.N US Earnings Release
Reynolds American Inc RAI.N US Earnings Release
Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL.N US Earnings Release
Molson Coors Brewing Co TAP.N US Earnings Release
Delphi Automotive PLC DLPH.N US Earnings Release
Progressive Corp PGR.N US Earnings Release
Time Warner Inc TWX.N US Earnings Release
Automatic Data Processing Inc ADP.OQ US Earnings Release
Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE.N US Earnings Release
American International Group Inc AIG.N US Earnings Release
Kraft Heinz Co KHC.OQ US Earnings Release
Transocean Ltd RIG.N US Earnings Release
Facebook Inc FB.OQ US Earnings Release
Osram Licht AG OSRn.DE EU Earnings Release
Lafargeholcim Ltd LHN.S EU Earnings Release
Thales SA TCFP.PA EU Sales Release
BNP Paribas SA BNPP.PA EU Earnings Release
Solvay SA SOLB.BR EU Earnings Release
Nokian Tyres plc NRE1V.HE EU Earnings Release
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA FMEG.DE EU Earnings Release
Swisscom AG SCMN.S EU Earnings Release
Hugo Boss AG BOSSn.DE EU Earnings Release
Lundin Petroleum AB LUPE.ST EU Earnings Release
Sydbank A/S SYDB.CO EU Earnings Release
Grifols SA GRLS.MC EU Earnings Release
Novo Nordisk A/S NOVOb.CO EU Earnings Release
Sage Group PLC SGE.L EU Earnings Release
Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE EU Earnings Release
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA FREG.DE EU Earnings Release
Telecom Italia SpA TLIT.MI EU Earnings Release
Leonardo SpA LDOF.MI EU Earnings Release
Coloplast A/S COLOb.CO EU Earnings Release
Securitas AB SECUb.ST EU Earnings Release
4th May 2017
HSBC Holdings PLC HSBA.L UK Earnings Release
RSA Insurance Group PLC RSA.L UK Trading Statement Release
Lancashire Holdings Ltd LRE.L UK Earnings Release
Randgold Resources Ltd RRS.L UK Earnings Release
Next PLC NXT.L UK Trading Statement Release
Royal Dutch Shell PLC RDSa.AS UK Earnings Release
Inmarsat PLC ISA.L UK Earnings Release
WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC MRW.L UK Trading Statement Release
IMI PLC IMI.L UK Trading Statement Release
Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC LCL.L UK Trading Statement Release
James Fisher and Sons plc FSJ.L UK Trading Statement Release
ConvaTec Group PLC CTEC.L UK Trading Statement Release
G4S PLC GFS.L UK Trading Statement Release
Gartner Inc IT.N US Earnings Release
Motorola Solutions Inc MSI.N US Earnings Release
Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.OQ US Earnings Release
CBS Corp CBS.N US Earnings Release
Monster Beverage Corp MNST.OQ US Earnings Release
Anheuser Busch Inbev NV ABI.BR EU Earnings Release
Carlsberg A/S CARLb.CO EU Earnings Release
Swiss Re AG SRENH.S EU Earnings Release
Statoil ASA STL.OL EU Earnings Release
Societe Generale SA SOGN.PA EU Earnings Release
Alstom SA ALSO.PA EU Earnings Release
Veolia Environnement SA VIE.PA EU Sales Release
Infineon Technologies AG IFXGn.DE EU Earnings Release
adidas AG ADSGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Kerry Group PLC KYGa.I EU Interim Management Statement Release
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG BMWG.DE EU Earnings Release
Ferrari NV RACE.N EU Earnings Release
5th May 2017
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA ICAG.L UK Earnings Release
Smith & Nephew PLC SN.L UK Trading Statement Release
Smurfit Kappa Group PLC SKG.I UK Earnings Release
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHG.L UK Trading Statement Release
Pearson PLC PSON.L UK Trading Statement Release
Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC MLC.L UK Earnings Release
BBA Aviation PLC BBA.L UK Trading Statement Release
Skanska AB SKAb.ST EU Earnings Release
Smurfit Kappa Group PLC SKG.I EU Earnings Release
Banco Popular Espanol SA POP.MC EU Earnings Release
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA ISP.MI EU Earnings Release
Deutsche Lufthansa AG LHAG.DE EU Annual Shareholders Meeting
