companies reporting for week starting monday 1st may 2017 1850682017
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 1st May 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|1st May 2017
|DISH Network Corp
|DISH.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Loews Corp
|L.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Edison International
|EIX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Noble Energy Inc
|NBL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Vornado Realty Trust
|VNO.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|2nd May 2017
|BP PLC
|BP.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Aberdeen Asset Management PLC
|ADN.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Shire PLC
|SHP.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Aetna Inc
|AET.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Altria Group Inc
|MO.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Archer Daniels Midland Co
|ADM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Emerson Electric Co
|EMR.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Mosaic Co
|MOS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|PG&E Corp
|PCG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Mastercard Inc
|MA.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Pfizer Inc
|PFE.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Coach Inc
|COH.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Charter Communications Inc
|CHTR.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|HCA Holdings Inc
|HCA.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Fidelity National Information Services Inc
|FIS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|HCP Inc
|HCP.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|CVS Health Corp
|CVS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Ecolab Inc
|ECL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Merck & Co Inc
|MRK.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|ConocoPhillips
|COP.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Western Union Co
|WU.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Apple Inc
|AAPL.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Anadarko Petroleum Corp
|APC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Devon Energy Corp
|DVN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Gilead Sciences Inc
|GILD.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Mondelez International Inc
|MDLZ.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Geberit AG
|GEBN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Koninklijke DSM NV
|DSMN.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|DSV A/S
|DSV.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Galp Energia SGPS SA
|GALP.LS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|OC Oerlikon Corporation Ag Pfaeffikon
|OERL.S
|EU
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Jyske Bank A/S
|JYSK.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Dufry AG
|DUFN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Hexagon AB
|HEXAb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Orpea SA
|ORP.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Qiagen NV
|QGEN.OQ
|EU
|Earnings Release
|3rd May 2017
|Direct Line Insurance Group PLC
|DLGD.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|International Personal Finance PLC
|IPF.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Imperial Brands PLC
|IMB.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|J Sainsbury PLC
|SBRY.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Intu Properties PLC
|INTUP.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Centamin PLC
|CEY.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|esure Group PLC
|ESUR.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Paddy Power Betfair PLC
|PPB.I
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|J D Wetherspoon PLC
|JDW.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Carillion PLC
|CLLN.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Sage Group PLC
|SGE.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Indivior PLC
|INDV.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Humana Inc
|HUM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Yum! Brands Inc
|YUM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Garmin Ltd
|GRMN.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Level 3 Communications Inc
|LVLT.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Clorox Co
|CLX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Reynolds American Inc
|RAI.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Estee Lauder Companies Inc
|EL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Molson Coors Brewing Co
|TAP.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Delphi Automotive PLC
|DLPH.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Progressive Corp
|PGR.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Time Warner Inc
|TWX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Automatic Data Processing Inc
|ADP.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Intercontinental Exchange Inc
|ICE.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|American International Group Inc
|AIG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Kraft Heinz Co
|KHC.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Transocean Ltd
|RIG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Facebook Inc
|FB.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Osram Licht AG
|OSRn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Lafargeholcim Ltd
|LHN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Thales SA
|TCFP.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|BNP Paribas SA
|BNPP.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Solvay SA
|SOLB.BR
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Nokian Tyres plc
|NRE1V.HE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA
|FMEG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Swisscom AG
|SCMN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Hugo Boss AG
|BOSSn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Lundin Petroleum AB
|LUPE.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Sydbank A/S
|SYDB.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Grifols SA
|GRLS.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|NOVOb.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Volkswagen AG
|VOWG_p.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Fresenius SE & Co KGaA
|FREG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Telecom Italia SpA
|TLIT.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Leonardo SpA
|LDOF.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Coloplast A/S
|COLOb.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Securitas AB
|SECUb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|4th May 2017
|HSBC Holdings PLC
|HSBA.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|RSA Insurance Group PLC
|RSA.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Lancashire Holdings Ltd
|LRE.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Randgold Resources Ltd
|RRS.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Next PLC
|NXT.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Royal Dutch Shell PLC
|RDSa.AS
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Inmarsat PLC
|ISA.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC
|MRW.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|IMI PLC
|IMI.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC
|LCL.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|James Fisher and Sons plc
|FSJ.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|ConvaTec Group PLC
|CTEC.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|G4S PLC
|GFS.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Gartner Inc
|IT.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Motorola Solutions Inc
|MSI.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Activision Blizzard Inc
|ATVI.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|CBS Corp
|CBS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Monster Beverage Corp
|MNST.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Anheuser Busch Inbev NV
|ABI.BR
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Carlsberg A/S
|CARLb.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Swiss Re AG
|SRENH.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Statoil ASA
|STL.OL
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Societe Generale SA
|SOGN.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Alstom SA
|ALSO.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Veolia Environnement SA
|VIE.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Infineon Technologies AG
|IFXGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|adidas AG
|ADSGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Kerry Group PLC
|KYGa.I
|EU
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
|BMWG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Ferrari NV
|RACE.N
|EU
|Earnings Release
|5th May 2017
|International Consolidated Airlines Group SA
|ICAG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Smith & Nephew PLC
|SN.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
|SKG.I
|UK
|Earnings Release
|InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
|IHG.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Pearson PLC
|PSON.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC
|MLC.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|BBA Aviation PLC
|BBA.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Skanska AB
|SKAb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Banco Popular Espanol SA
|POP.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Intesa Sanpaolo SpA
|ISP.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Deutsche Lufthansa AG
|LHAG.DE
|EU
|Annual Shareholders Meeting