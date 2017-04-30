City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 1st May 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Company Ticker Region Results 1st May 2017 DISH Network Corp DISH.OQ US Earnings Release Loews Corp L.N US Earnings Release Edison International EIX.N US Earnings Release Noble Energy Inc NBL.N US Earnings Release Vornado Realty Trust VNO.N US Earnings Release 2nd May 2017 BP PLC BP.L UK Earnings Release Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ADN.L UK Earnings Release Shire PLC SHP.L UK Earnings Release Aetna Inc AET.N US Earnings Release Altria Group Inc MO.N US Earnings Release Archer Daniels Midland Co ADM.N US Earnings Release Emerson Electric Co EMR.N US Earnings Release Mosaic Co MOS.N US Earnings Release PG&E Corp PCG.N US Earnings Release Mastercard Inc MA.N US Earnings Release Pfizer Inc PFE.N US Earnings Release Coach Inc COH.N US Earnings Release Charter Communications Inc CHTR.OQ US Earnings Release HCA Holdings Inc HCA.N US Earnings Release Fidelity National Information Services Inc FIS.N US Earnings Release HCP Inc HCP.N US Earnings Release CVS Health Corp CVS.N US Earnings Release Ecolab Inc ECL.N US Earnings Release Merck & Co Inc MRK.N US Earnings Release ConocoPhillips COP.N US Earnings Release Western Union Co WU.N US Earnings Release Apple Inc AAPL.OQ US Earnings Release Anadarko Petroleum Corp APC.N US Earnings Release Devon Energy Corp DVN.N US Earnings Release Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.OQ US Earnings Release Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.OQ US Earnings Release Geberit AG GEBN.S EU Earnings Release Koninklijke DSM NV DSMN.AS EU Earnings Release DSV A/S DSV.CO EU Earnings Release Galp Energia SGPS SA GALP.LS EU Earnings Release OC Oerlikon Corporation Ag Pfaeffikon OERL.S EU Interim Management Statement Release Jyske Bank A/S JYSK.CO EU Earnings Release Dufry AG DUFN.S EU Earnings Release Hexagon AB HEXAb.ST EU Earnings Release Orpea SA ORP.PA EU Sales Release Qiagen NV QGEN.OQ EU Earnings Release 3rd May 2017 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC DLGD.L UK Trading Statement Release International Personal Finance PLC IPF.L UK Trading Statement Release Imperial Brands PLC IMB.L UK Earnings Release J Sainsbury PLC SBRY.L UK Earnings Release Intu Properties PLC INTUP.L UK Trading Statement Release Centamin PLC CEY.L UK Earnings Release esure Group PLC ESUR.L UK Interim Management Statement Release Paddy Power Betfair PLC PPB.I UK Trading Statement Release J D Wetherspoon PLC JDW.L UK Trading Statement Release Carillion PLC CLLN.L UK Trading Statement Release Sage Group PLC SGE.L UK Earnings Release Indivior PLC INDV.L UK Earnings Release Humana Inc HUM.N US Earnings Release Yum! Brands Inc YUM.N US Earnings Release Garmin Ltd GRMN.OQ US Earnings Release Level 3 Communications Inc LVLT.N US Earnings Release Clorox Co CLX.N US Earnings Release Reynolds American Inc RAI.N US Earnings Release Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL.N US Earnings Release Molson Coors Brewing Co TAP.N US Earnings Release Delphi Automotive PLC DLPH.N US Earnings Release Progressive Corp PGR.N US Earnings Release Time Warner Inc TWX.N US Earnings Release Automatic Data Processing Inc ADP.OQ US Earnings Release Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE.N US Earnings Release American International Group Inc AIG.N US Earnings Release Kraft Heinz Co KHC.OQ US Earnings Release Transocean Ltd RIG.N US Earnings Release Facebook Inc FB.OQ US Earnings Release Osram Licht AG OSRn.DE EU Earnings Release Lafargeholcim Ltd LHN.S EU Earnings Release Thales SA TCFP.PA EU Sales Release BNP Paribas SA BNPP.PA EU Earnings Release Solvay SA SOLB.BR EU Earnings Release Nokian Tyres plc NRE1V.HE EU Earnings Release Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA FMEG.DE EU Earnings Release Swisscom AG SCMN.S EU Earnings Release Hugo Boss AG BOSSn.DE EU Earnings Release Lundin Petroleum AB LUPE.ST EU Earnings Release Sydbank A/S SYDB.CO EU Earnings Release Grifols SA GRLS.MC EU Earnings Release Novo Nordisk A/S NOVOb.CO EU Earnings Release Sage Group PLC SGE.L EU Earnings Release Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE EU Earnings Release Fresenius SE & Co KGaA FREG.DE EU Earnings Release Telecom Italia SpA TLIT.MI EU Earnings Release Leonardo SpA LDOF.MI EU Earnings Release Coloplast A/S COLOb.CO EU Earnings Release Securitas AB SECUb.ST EU Earnings Release 4th May 2017 HSBC Holdings PLC HSBA.L UK Earnings Release RSA Insurance Group PLC RSA.L UK Trading Statement Release Lancashire Holdings Ltd LRE.L UK Earnings Release Randgold Resources Ltd RRS.L UK Earnings Release Next PLC NXT.L UK Trading Statement Release Royal Dutch Shell PLC RDSa.AS UK Earnings Release Inmarsat PLC ISA.L UK Earnings Release WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC MRW.L UK Trading Statement Release IMI PLC IMI.L UK Trading Statement Release Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC LCL.L UK Trading Statement Release James Fisher and Sons plc FSJ.L UK Trading Statement Release ConvaTec Group PLC CTEC.L UK Trading Statement Release G4S PLC GFS.L UK Trading Statement Release Gartner Inc IT.N US Earnings Release Motorola Solutions Inc MSI.N US Earnings Release Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.OQ US Earnings Release CBS Corp CBS.N US Earnings Release Monster Beverage Corp MNST.OQ US Earnings Release Anheuser Busch Inbev NV ABI.BR EU Earnings Release Carlsberg A/S CARLb.CO EU Earnings Release Swiss Re AG SRENH.S EU Earnings Release Statoil ASA STL.OL EU Earnings Release Societe Generale SA SOGN.PA EU Earnings Release Alstom SA ALSO.PA EU Earnings Release Veolia Environnement SA VIE.PA EU Sales Release Infineon Technologies AG IFXGn.DE EU Earnings Release adidas AG ADSGn.DE EU Earnings Release Kerry Group PLC KYGa.I EU Interim Management Statement Release Bayerische Motoren Werke AG BMWG.DE EU Earnings Release Ferrari NV RACE.N EU Earnings Release 5th May 2017 International Consolidated Airlines Group SA ICAG.L UK Earnings Release Smith & Nephew PLC SN.L UK Trading Statement Release Smurfit Kappa Group PLC SKG.I UK Earnings Release InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHG.L UK Trading Statement Release Pearson PLC PSON.L UK Trading Statement Release Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC MLC.L UK Earnings Release BBA Aviation PLC BBA.L UK Trading Statement Release Skanska AB SKAb.ST EU Earnings Release Smurfit Kappa Group PLC SKG.I EU Earnings Release Banco Popular Espanol SA POP.MC EU Earnings Release Intesa Sanpaolo SpA ISP.MI EU Earnings Release Deutsche Lufthansa AG LHAG.DE EU Annual Shareholders Meeting