companies reporting for week starting monday 19th january 2015 87592015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 19th January 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 17, 2015 1:27 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 19th January 2015.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, US and Asian companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday 19th January 2015
Greene King PLC GNK.L UK Sales release
Alliance Pharma PLC ALAPH.L UK Sales release
Rio Tinto PLC RIO.L UK Sales release
Tuesday 20th January 2015
William Hill PLC WMH.L UK Sales release
Unilever PLC ULVR.L UK Earnings release
BHP Billiton PLC BLT.L UK Sales release
Halliburton Co HAL.N US Earnings release
Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N US Earnings release
Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N US Earnings release
Morgan Stanley MS.N US Earnings release
Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.OQ US Earnings release
International Business Machines Corp IBM.N US Earnings release
Southwest Bancorp Inc OKSB.OQ US Earnings release
Netflix Inc. NFLX.OQ US Earnings release
Wednesday 21st January 2015
Dixons Carphone PLC DC.L UK Sales release
SABMiller PLC SAB.L UK Sales release
Pearson PLC PSON.L UK Sales release
Firstgroup PLC FGP.L UK Sales release
Land Securities Group PLC LAND.L UK Sales release
WH Smith PLC SMWH.L UK Sales release
J D Wetherspoon PLC JDW.L UK Sales release
Diploma PLC DPLM.L UK Sales release
Halfords Group PLC HFD.L UK Sales release
Poundland Group PLC PLND.L UK Sales release
Pets at Home Group PLC PETSP.L UK Sales release
Hochschild Mining PLC HOCM.L UK Sales release
Fifth Third Bancorp FITB.OQ US Earnings release
TD Ameritrade Holding Corp AMTD.N US Earnings release
Northern Trust Corp NTRS.OQ US Earnings release
U.S. Bancorp USB.N US Earnings release
American Express Co AXP.N US Earnings release
eBay Inc EBAY.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 22nd January 2015
Royal Mail PLC RMG.L UK Sales release
Countrywide PLC CWD.L UK Sales release
Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N US Earnings release
BB&T Corp BBT.N US Sales release
KeyCorp KEY.N US Earnings release
Union Pacific Corp UNP.N US Earnings release
Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N US Earnings release
E*TRADE Financial Corp ETFC.OQ US Earnings release
Capital One Financial Corp COF.N US Earnings release
Starbucks Corp SBUX.OQ US Earnings release
Schlumberger NV SLB.N US Earnings release
Friday 16th January 2015
Premier Foods PLC PFD.L UK Sales release
First Horizon National Corp FHN.N US Earnings release
State Street Corp STT.N US Earnings release
Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK.N US Earnings release
McDonald’s Corp MCD.N US Earnings release
General Electric Co GE.N US Earnings release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.