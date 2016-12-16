City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 19th December 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Company Ticker Region Results Monday 19th December 2016 Lennar Corp LEN.N US Earnings Release Tuesday 20th December 2016 Carnival PLC CCL.L UK Earnings Release General Mills Inc GIS.N US Earnings Release Darden Restaurants Inc DRI.N US Earnings Release Carmax Inc KMX.N US Earnings Release Carnival Corp CCL.N US Earnings Release Nike Inc NKE.N US Earnings Release FedEx Corp FDX.N US Earnings Release Wednesday 21st December 2016 Accenture PLC ACN.N US Earnings Release Paychex Inc PAYX.OQ US Earnings Release Micron Technology Inc MU.OQ US Earnings Release Bed Bath ∧ Beyond Inc BBBY.OQ US Earnings Release Red Hat Inc RHT.N US Earnings Release Thursday 22nd December 2016 Conagra Brands Inc CAG.N US Earnings Release Cintas Corp CTAS.OQ US Earnings Release