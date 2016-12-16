companies reporting for week starting monday 19th december 2016 1840392016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 19th December 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 19th December 2016
|Lennar Corp
|LEN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Tuesday 20th December 2016
|Carnival PLC
|CCL.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|General Mills Inc
|GIS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Darden Restaurants Inc
|DRI.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Carmax Inc
|KMX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Carnival Corp
|CCL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Nike Inc
|NKE.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|FedEx Corp
|FDX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Wednesday 21st December 2016
|Accenture PLC
|ACN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Paychex Inc
|PAYX.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Micron Technology Inc
|MU.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Bed Bath ∧ Beyond Inc
|BBBY.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Red Hat Inc
|RHT.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Thursday 22nd December 2016
|Conagra Brands Inc
|CAG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Cintas Corp
|CTAS.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release