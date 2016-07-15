companies reporting for week starting monday 18th july 2016 1821632016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 18th July 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 15, 2016 7:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 18th July 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Rio Tinto Plc. – Trading Statement – Tuesday 19th July 2016 0030 BST
  • - Royal Mail Plc. – Trading Update – Tuesday 19th July 2016 0700 BST
  • - BHP Billiton Plc. – Q2 2016 Earning – Wednesday 20th July 2016 0030 BST
  • - easyJet Plc. – Q3 2016 Trading Statement – Thursday 21st July 2016 0700 BST
  • - Vodafone Group Plc. – Q1 2016 Trading Statement – Friday 22nd July 2016 0700 BST
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 18th July 2016
British Land Company PLC BLND.L UK Sales release
Rio Tinto PLC RIO.L UK Sales release
Givaudan SA GIVN.S EU Earnings release
Alfa Laval AB ALFA.ST EU Earnings release
Sandvik AB SAND.ST EU Earnings release
Hasbro Inc HAS.OQ US Earnings release
Bank of America Corp BAC.N US Earnings release
International Business Machines Corp IBM.N US Earnings release
Yahoo! Inc YHOO.OQ US Earnings release
EMC Corp EMC.N US Earnings release
Netflix Inc NFLX.OQ US Earnings release
Tuesday 19th July 2016
SSP Group PLC SSPG.L UK Sales release
IG Group Holdings PLC IGG.L UK Earnings release
Royal Mail PLC RMG.L UK Sales release
British Land Company PLC BLND.L UK Annual meeting
BHP Billiton PLC BLT.L UK Sales release
Novartis AG NOVN.S EU Earnings release
Akzo Nobel NV AKZO.AS EU Earnings release
Telenor ASA TEL.OL EU Earnings release
Volvo AB VOLVb.ST EU Earnings release
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ERICb.ST EU Earnings release
Assa Abloy AB ASSAb.ST EU Earnings release
Zalando SE ZALG.DE EU Sales release
Investor AB INVEb.ST EU Earnings release
Ubisoft Entertainment SA UBIP.PA EU Sales release
Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N US Earnings release
Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N US Earnings release
Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N US Earnings release
Philip Morris International Inc PM.N US Earnings release
United Continental Holdings Inc UAL.N US Earnings release
Microsoft Corp MSFT.OQ US Earnings release
Wednesday 20th July 2016
Severn Trent PLC SVT.L UK Sales release
Johnson Matthey PLC JMAT.L UK Sales release
Electrocomponents PLC ECM.L UK Sales release
Talktalk Telecom Group PLC TALK.L UK Sales release
SAP SE SAPG.DE EU Earnings release
Groupe Eurotunnel SE GETP.PA EU Earnings release
ASML Holding NV/td>

ASML.AS EU Earnings release
Electrolux AB ELUXb.ST EU Earnings release
DKSH Holding AG DKSH.S EU Earnings release
Halliburton Co HAL.N US Earnings release
Morgan Stanley MS.N US Earnings release
Abbott Laboratories ABT.N US Earnings release
Dow Chemical Co DOW.N US Annual meeting
Constellation Brands Inc STZ.N US Annual meeting
American Express Co AXP.N US Earnings release
Qualcomm Inc QCOM.OQ US Earnings release
Intel Corp INTC.OQ US Earnings release
eBay Inc EBAY.OQ US Earnings release
United Rentals Inc URI.N US Earnings release
Thursday 21st July 2016
Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC ERM.L UK Sales release
SABMiller PLC SAB.L UK Sales release
Tate & Lyle PLC TATE.L UK Sales release
Howden Joinery Group PLC HWDN.L UK Earnings release
Halma PLC HLMA.L UK Sales release
easyJet plc EZJ.L UK Sales release
Britvic PLC BVIC.L UK Sales release
AO World PLC AO.L UK Sales release
Unilever PLC ULVR.L UK Earnings release
SSE PLC SSE.L UK Sales release
Babcock International Group PLC BAB.L UK Sales release
Hochschild Mining PLC HOCM.L UK Sales release
Land Securities Group PLC LAND.L UK Annual meeting
Royal Mail PLC RMG.L UK Annual meeting
Bankinter SA BKT.MC EU Earnings release
Dassault Systemes SA DAST.PA EU Earnings release
Swatch Group SA UHR.S EU Earnings release
Publicis Groupe SA PUBP.PA EU Earnings release
Hermes International SCA HRMS.PA EU Sales release
Swedbank AB SWEDa.ST EU Earnings release
Norsk Hydro ASA NHY.OL EU Earnings release
Roche Holding AG ROG.S EU Earnings release
Actelion Ltd ATLN.S EU Earnings release
Daimler AG DAIGn.DE EU Earnings release
Saab AB SAABb.ST EU Earnings release
Danske Bank A/S DANSKE.CO EU Earnings release
Yara International ASA YAR.OL EU Earnings release
Stora Enso Oyj STERV.HE EU Earnings release
Dassault Aviation SA AVMD.PA EU Earnings release
Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK.N US Earnings release
Interpublic Group of Companies Inc IPG.N US Earnings release
Johnson Controls Inc JCI.N US Earnings release
Biogen Inc BIIB.OQ US Earnings release
General Motors Co GM.N US Earnings release
Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N US Earnings release
E*TRADE Financial Corp ETFC.OQ US Earnings release
Schlumberger NV SLB.N US Earnings release
Starbucks Corp SBUX.OQ US Earnings release
AT&T Inc T.N US Earnings release
Visa Inc V.N US Earnings release
PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 22nd July 2016
Vodafone Group PLC VOD.L UK Sales release
Big Yellow Group PLC BYG.L UK Sales release
Acacia Mining PLC ACAA.L UK Earnings release
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG LISN.S EU Earnings release
Bankia SA BKIA.MC EU Earnings release
Thales SA TCFP.PA EU Earnings release
Syngenta AG SYNN.S EU Earnings release
Skanska AB SKAb.ST EU Earnings release
Banco de Sabadell SA SABE.MC EU Earnings release
Swedish Match AB SWMA.ST EU Earnings release
American Airlines Group Inc AAL.OQ US Earnings release
General Electric Co GE.N US Earnings release
Moody’s Corp MCO.N US Earnings release
Whirlpool Corp WHR.N US Earnings release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.