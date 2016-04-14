City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 18th April 2016.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- Netflix Inc – Q1 2016 Earnings – Monday 18th April after US market close

– Monday 18th April after US market close - ARM Holdings Plc – Q1 2016 Earnings – Wednesday 20th April 2:00pm SGT

– Wednesday 20th April 2:00pm SGT - Sky PLC – Q3 2015 Earnings – Thursday 21st April 2:00pm SGT

– Thursday 21st April 2:00pm SGT - Alphabet Inc. (Google) – Q1 2016 Earnings – Thursday 21st after US market close