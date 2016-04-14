companies reporting for week starting monday 18th april 2016 1806242016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 18th April 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Netflix Inc – Q1 2016 Earnings – Monday 18th April after US market close
  • - ARM Holdings Plc – Q1 2016 Earnings – Wednesday 20th April 2:00pm SGT
  • - Sky PLC – Q3 2015 Earnings – Thursday 21st April 2:00pm SGT
  • - Alphabet Inc. (Google) – Q1 2016 Earnings – Thursday 21st after US market close
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 18th April 2016
Centrica PLC CNA.L UK Sales release
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC RB.L UK Sales release
Rio Tinto PLC RIO.L UK Sales release
L’Oreal SA OREP.PA UK Sales release
Hasbro Inc HAS.OQ US Earnings release
PepsiCo Inc PEP.N US Earnings release
Morgan Stanley MS.N US Earnings release
International Business Machines Corp IBM.N US Earnings release
Netflix Inc NFLX.OQ US Earnings release
Tuesday 19th April 2016
Associated British Foods PLC ABF.L UK Earnings release
Meggitt PLC MGGT.L UK Sales release
Connect Group PLC CNCTC.L UK Earnings release
Ashmore Group PLC ASHM.L UK Sales release
BHP Billiton PLC BLT.L UK Sales release
Akzo Nobel NV AKZO.AS EU Earnings release
Danone SA DANO.PA EU Sales release
Publicis Groupe SA PUBP.PA EU Sales release
Kuehne und Nagel International AG KNIN.S EU Earnings release
Roche Holding AG ROG.S EU Sales release
Accor SA ACCP.PA EU Sales release
Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N US Earnings release
Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N US Earnings release
Omnicom Group Inc OMC.N US Earnings release
Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N US Earnings release
Philip Morris International Inc PM.N US Earnings release
Intel Corp INTC.OQ US Earnings release
Yahoo! Inc YHOO.OQ US Earnings release
Wednesday 20th April 2016
Punch Taverns PLC PUB.L UK Earnings release
Essentra PLC ESNT.L UK Annual meeting
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC MONY.L UK Sales release
Travis Perkins PLC TPK.L UK Sales release
GKN PLC GKN.L UK Sales release
ARM Holdings PLC ARM.L UK Earnings release
Hochschild Mining PLC HOCM.L UK Sales release
Relx PLC REL.L UK Sales release
SAP SE SAPG.DE EU Earnings release
ASML Holding NV ASML.AS EU Earnings release
ABB Ltd ABBN.S EU Earnings release
Syngenta AG SYNN.S EU Sales release
TeliaSonera AB TLSN.ST EU Earnings release
Svenska Handelsbanken AB SHBb.ST EU Earnings release
Heineken NV HEIN.AS EU Sales release
Novozymes A/S NZYMb.CO EU Earnings release
Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA MICP.PA EU Sales release
Abbott Laboratories ABT.N US Earnings release
Coca-Cola Co KO.N US Earnings release
EMC Corp EMC.N US Earnings release
F5 Networks Inc FFIV.OQ US Earnings release
Stryker Corp SYK.N US Earnings release
American Express Co AXP.N US Earnings release
Newmont Mining Corp NEM.N US Earnings release
Mattel Inc MAT.OQ US Earnings release
Qualcomm Inc QCOM.OQ US Earnings release
Tractor Supply Co TSCO.OQ US Earnings release
Citrix Systems Inc CTXS.OQ US Earnings release
United Rentals Inc URI.N US Earnings release
Yum! Brands Inc YUM.N US Earnings release
Thursday 21st April 2016
SABMiller PLC SAB.L UK Sales release
Ladbrokes PLC LAD.L UK Sales release
SEGRO PLC SGRO.L UK Sales release
Go-Ahead Group PLC GOG.L UK Sales release
SKY PLC SKYB.L UK Earnings release
Acacia Mining PLC ACAA.L UK Earnings release
Novartis AG NOVN.S EU Earnings release
Dassault Systemes SA DAST.PA EU Earnings release
Renault SA RENA.PA EU Sales release
Essilor International SA ESSI.PA EU Sales release
Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ERICb.ST EU Earnings release
Schneider Electric SE SCHN.PA EU Sales release
Pernod Ricard SA PERP.PA EU Sales release
OMV AG OMVV.VI EU Sales release
Yara International ASA YAR.OL EU Earnings release
Investor AB INVEb.ST EU Sales release
Kone Oyj KNEBV.HE EU Earnings release
Kering SA PRTP.PA EU Sales release
D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N US Earnings release
Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK.N US Earnings release
Union Pacific Corp UNP.N US Earnings release
Johnson Controls Inc JCI.N US Earnings release
Stanley Black & Decker Inc SWK.N US Earnings release
Rockwell Collins Inc COL.N US Earnings release
Biogen Inc BIIB.OQ US Earnings release
General Motors Co GM.N US Earnings release
Danaher Corp DHR.N US Earnings release
Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N US Earnings release
Under Armour Inc UAc.N US Earnings release
Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N US Earnings release
E*TRADE Financial Corp ETVC.OQ US Earnings release
Microsoft Corp MSFT.OQ US Earnings release
Southwestern Energy Co SWN.N US Earnings release
Schlumberger NV SLB.N US Earnings release
Starbucks Corp SBUX.OQ US Earnings release
Visa Inc V.N US Earnings release
Alphabet Inc GOOGL.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 22nd April 2016
Volvo AB VOLVb.ST EU Earnings release
Daimler AG DAIGn.DE EU Earnings release
Banco de Sabadell SA SABE.MC EU Earnings release
Interpublic Group of Companies Inc IPG.N US Earnings release
Honeywell International Inc HON.N US Earnings release
McDonald’s Corp MCD.N US Earnings release
Kimberly-Clark Corp KMB.N US Earnings release
American Airlines Group Inc AAL.OQ US Earnings release
General Electric Co GE.N US Earnings release
Caterpillar Inc CAT.N US Earnings release
