companies reporting for week starting monday 17th august 2015 1031892015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 17th August 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 17th August 2015
|Estee Lauder Companies Inc
|EL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Agilent Technologies Inc
|A.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Urban Outfitters Inc
|URBN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 18th August 2015
|Persimmon PLC
|PSN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Cairn Energy PLC
|CNE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|John Wood Group PLC
|WG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA
|FMEG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG
|LISP.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|Home Depot Inc
|HD.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wal Mart Stores Inc
|WMT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 19th August 2015
|Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
|HIK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Admiral Group PLC
|ADMI.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Hochschild Mining PLC
|HOCM.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Vestas Wind Systems A/S
|VWS.CO
|EU
|Earnings release
|Carlsberg A/S
|CARLb.CO
|EU
|Earnings release
|Swisscom AG
|SCMN.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Glencore PLC
|GLEN.L
|EU
|Earnings release
|Target Corp
|TGT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Lowe’s Companies Inc
|LOW.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Staples Inc
|SPLS.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 20th August 2015
|Premier Oil PLC
|PMO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Rank Group PLC
|RNK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd
|UKCM.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|KAZ Minerals PLC
|KAZ.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Stock Spirits Group PLC
|STCK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|ASML Holding NV
|ASML.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Koninklijke Ahold NV
|AHLN.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Hewlett-Packard Co
|HPQ.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Intuit Inc
|INTU.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Salesforce.com Inc
|CRM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 21st August 2015
|Hellermanntyton Group PLC
|HTY.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Spire Healthcare Group PLC
|SPI.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Deere & Co
|DE.N
|US
|Earnings release