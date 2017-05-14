companies reporting for week starting monday 15th may 2017 1851782017

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 14, 2017 11:13 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 12th May 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Company Ticker Region Results
15th May 2017
Tui AG TUIGn.DE UK Earnings Release
Diploma PLC DPLM.L UK Earnings Release
Speedy Hire PLC SDY.L UK Earnings Release
Dignity PLC DTY.L UK Trading Statement Release
Victrex PLC VCTX.L UK Earnings Release
Lonmin PLC LMI.L UK Earnings Release
JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC JFJ.L UK Earnings Release
NEX Group PLC NXGN.L UK Earnings Release
Baring Emerging Europe PLC BEE.L UK Earnings Release
RWE AG RWEG.DE EU Earnings Release
Bilfinger SE GBFG.DE EU Earnings Release
Tui AG TUIGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Victrex PLC VCTX.L EU Earnings Release
Porsche Automobil Holding SE PSHG_p.DE EU Earnings Release
United Internet AG UTDI.DE EU Earnings Release
NEX Group PLC NXGN.L EU Earnings Release
Rubis SCA RUBF.PA EU Sales Release
16th May 2017
EI Group PLC EIGE.L UK Earnings Release
BTG PLC BTG.L UK Earnings Release
ITE Group PLC ITE.L UK Earnings Release
DCC PLC DCC.L UK Earnings Release
Premier Foods PLC PFD.L UK Earnings Release
easyJet plc EZJ.L UK Earnings Release
Vodafone Group PLC VOD.L UK Earnings Release
CYBG PLC CYBGC.L UK Earnings Release
Newriver Reit PLC NRRT.L UK Earnings Release
TJX Companies Inc TJX.N US Earnings Release
Home Depot Inc HD.N US Earnings Release
Staples Inc SPLS.OQ US Earnings Release
Sonova Holding AG SOON.S EU Earnings Release
BTG PLC BTG.L EU Earnings Release
DCC PLC DCC.L EU Earnings Release
easyJet plc EZJ.L EU Earnings Release
Vodafone Group PLC VOD.L EU Earnings Release
CYBG PLC CYBGC.L EU Earnings Release
Italgas SpA IG.MI EU Earnings Release
Ubisoft Entertainment SA UBIP.PA EU Earnings Release
17th May 2017
UBM PLC UBM.L UK Trading Statement Release
Spectris PLC SXS.L UK Trading Statement Release
SSE PLC SSE.L UK Earnings Release
Premier Oil PLC PMO.L UK Trading Statement Release
Bodycote PLC BOY.L UK Trading Statement Release
Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC BRW.L UK Earnings Release
Mitchells & Butlers PLC MAB.L UK Earnings Release
Renewi PLC RWI.L UK Earnings Release
Mothercare PLC MTC.L UK Earnings Release
British Land Company PLC BLND.L UK Earnings Release
Countryside Properties PLC CSPC.L UK Earnings Release
Progressive Corp PGR.N US Earnings Release
Target Corp TGT.N US Earnings Release
Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.OQ US Earnings Release
Synopsys Inc SNPS.OQ US Earnings Release
L Brands Inc LB.N US Earnings Release
Bouygues SA BOUY.PA EU Earnings Release
Raiffeisen Bank International AG RBIV.VI EU Earnings Release
UBM PLC UBM.L EU Trading Statement Release
Spectris PLC SXS.L EU Trading Statement Release
SSE PLC SSE.L EU Earnings Release
Simcorp A/S SIM.CO EU Earnings Release
British Land Company PLC BLND.L EU Earnings Release
ABN AMRO Group NV ABNd.AS EU Earnings Release
18th May 2017
Burberry Group PLC BRBY.L UK Earnings Release
Rank Group PLC RNK.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Thomas Cook Group plc TCG.L UK Earnings Release
Royal Mail PLC RMG.L UK Earnings Release
Balfour Beatty PLC BALF.L UK Trading Statement Release
Bloomsbury Publishing PLC BLPU.L UK Earnings Release
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC HRGV.L UK Trading Statement Release
JRP Group PLC JRP.L UK Trading Statement Release
National Grid PLC NG.L UK Earnings Release
Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC ERM.L UK Earnings Release
Investec PLC INVP.L UK Earnings Release
Investec Ltd INLJ.J UK Earnings Release
SSP Group PLC SSPG.L UK Earnings Release
Booker Group PLC BOK.L UK Earnings Release
Land Securities Group PLC LAND.L UK Earnings Release
3i Group PLC III.L UK Earnings Release
Marston’s PLC MARS.L UK Earnings Release
Experian PLC EXPN.L UK Earnings Release
Dairy Crest Group PLC DCG.L UK Earnings Release
Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N US Earnings Release
Wal-Mart Stores Inc WMT.N US Earnings Release
Autodesk Inc ADSK.OQ US Earnings Release
Applied Materials Inc AMAT.OQ US Earnings Release
Salesforce.Com Inc CRM.N US Earnings Release
Ross Stores Inc ROST.OQ US Earnings Release
McKesson Corp MCK.N US Earnings Release
Gap Inc GPS.N US Earnings Release
Merck KGaA MRCG.DE EU Earnings Release
Wirecard AG WDIG.DE EU Earnings Release
Burberry Group PLC BRBY.L EU Earnings Release
Royal Mail PLC RMG.L EU Earnings Release
Balfour Beatty PLC BALF.L EU Trading Statement Release
Iliad SA ILD.PA EU Sales Release
Wendel SE MWDP.PA EU Trading Statement Release
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC HRGV.L EU Trading Statement Release
National Grid PLC NG.L EU Earnings Release
Investec PLC INVP.L EU Earnings Release
Investec Ltd INLJ.J EU Earnings Release
SSP Group PLC SSPG.L EU Earnings Release
Booker Group PLC BOK.L EU Earnings Release
Land Securities Group PLC LAND.L EU Earnings Release
3i Group PLC III.L EU Earnings Release
Experian PLC EXPN.L EU Earnings Release
NN Group NV NN.AS EU Earnings Release
19th May 2017
Grainger PLC GRI.L UK Earnings Release
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC HIK.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Campbell Soup Co CPB.N US Earnings Release
Foot Locker Inc FL.N US Earnings Release
Deere & Co DE.N US Earnings Release
Ackermans & Van Haaren NV ACKB.BR EU Interim Management Statement Release
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC HIK.L EU Interim Management Statement Release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CNY: PBOC ramps up efforts to defend the yuan
Today 01:36 AM
AUD/USD holds 64c as US dollar rally pauses: Asian Open – 18th August 2023
Yesterday 11:22 PM
CNH, JPY, AUD reversal suggests short-term squeeze risk
Yesterday 11:05 PM
Higher bond yields hit Nasdaq, Oil continues to rally
Yesterday 06:23 PM
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Bulls Boosted by Bets on BOE Bazooka
Yesterday 01:46 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: Firmer tone boosts EUR/USD
Yesterday 12:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.