City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 15th February 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 15th February 2016
|Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
|RB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Hammerson PLC
|HMSO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Fidessa Group PLC
|FDSA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Pendragon PLC
|PDG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Acacia Mining PLC
|ACAA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Telecom Italia SpA
|TLITn.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
|HMb.ST
|EU
|Sales release
|Tuesday 16th February 2016
|SkyePharma PLC
|SKP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Spectris PLC
|SXS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Anglo American PLC
|AAL.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Berkeley Group Holdings PLC
|BKGH.L
|UK
|Shareholder meeting
|Orange SA
|ORAN.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Electricite de France SA
|EDF.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA
|MICP.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Heidelbergcement AG
|HEIG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Air Liquide SA
|AIRP.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Baxalta Inc
|BXLT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Devon Energy Corp
|DVN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Express Scripts Holding Co
|ESRX.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|FirstEnergy Corp
|FE.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Agilent Technologies Inc
|A.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Cerner Corp
|CERN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 17th February 2016
|Deutsche Boerse AG
|DB1Gn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Koninklijke DSM NV
|DSMN.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Credit Agricole SA
|CAGR.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Schneider Electric SE
|SCHN.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Beiersdorf AG
|BEIG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Priceline Group Inc
|PCLN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Noble Energy Inc
|NBL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Garmin Ltd
|GRMN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc
|DPS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Analog Devices Inc
|ADI.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Newmont Mining Corp
|NEM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Marathon Oil Corp
|MRO.N
|US
|Earnings release
|NetApp Inc
|NTAP.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Marriott International Inc
|MAR.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|NVIDIA Corp
|NVDA.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 18th February 2016
|Darty PLC
|DRTY.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Go-Ahead Group PLC
|GOG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Centrica PLC
|CNA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|BAE Systems PLC
|BAES.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Rexam PLC
|REX.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Randstad Holding nv
|RAND.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Accor SA
|ACCP.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|KBC Groep NV
|KBC.BR
|EU
|Earnings release
|Nestle SA
|NESN.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|OMV.AG
|OMVV.VI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Cap Gemini SA
|CAPP.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Valeo SA
|VLOF.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Vivendi SA
|VIV.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc
|HOT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Columbia Pipeline Group Inc
|CPGX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Duke Energy Corp
|DUK.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wal Mart Stores Inc
|WMT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Discovery Communications Inc
|DISCK.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Consolidated Edison Inc
|ED.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Applied Materials Inc
|AMAT.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 19th February 2016
|Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC
|MLC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|SEGRO PLC
|SGRO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Standard Life PLC
|SL.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Essentra PLC
|ESNT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Coca Cola HBC AG
|CCH.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
|HIK.L
|UK
|Shareholder meeting
|Kering SA
|PRTP.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Essilor International Compagnie Generale d’Optique SA
|ESSI.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Allianz SE
|ALVG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Aegon NV
|AEGN.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Deere & Co
|DE.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Pinnacle West Capital Corp
|PNW.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Cabot Oil & Gas Corp
|COG.N
|US
|Earnings release