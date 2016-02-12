companies reporting for week starting monday 15th february 2016 1797132016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 15th February 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Anglo American PLC Full Year 2015 Earnings – Tuesday 16th Feb
  • - BAE Systems Plc. Full Year 2015 Earnings – Thursday 18th Feb
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 15th February 2016
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC RB.L UK Earnings release
Hammerson PLC HMSO.L UK Earnings release
Fidessa Group PLC FDSA.L UK Earnings release
Pendragon PLC PDG.L UK Earnings release
Acacia Mining PLC ACAA.L UK Earnings release
Telecom Italia SpA TLITn.MI EU Earnings release
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB HMb.ST EU Sales release
Tuesday 16th February 2016
SkyePharma PLC SKP.L UK Earnings release
Spectris PLC SXS.L UK Earnings release
Anglo American PLC AAL.L UK Earnings release
Berkeley Group Holdings PLC BKGH.L UK Shareholder meeting
Orange SA ORAN.PA EU Earnings release
Electricite de France SA EDF.PA EU Earnings release
Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA MICP.PA EU Earnings release
Heidelbergcement AG HEIG.DE EU Earnings release
Air Liquide SA AIRP.PA EU Earnings release
Baxalta Inc BXLT.N US Earnings release
Devon Energy Corp DVN.N US Earnings release
Express Scripts Holding Co ESRX.OQ US Earnings release
FirstEnergy Corp FE.N US Earnings release
Agilent Technologies Inc A.N US Earnings release
Cerner Corp CERN.OQ US Earnings release
Wednesday 17th February 2016
Deutsche Boerse AG DB1Gn.DE EU Earnings release
Koninklijke DSM NV DSMN.AS EU Earnings release
Credit Agricole SA CAGR.PA EU Earnings release
Schneider Electric SE SCHN.PA EU Earnings release
Beiersdorf AG BEIG.DE EU Earnings release
Priceline Group Inc PCLN.OQ US Earnings release
Noble Energy Inc NBL.N US Earnings release
Garmin Ltd GRMN.OQ US Earnings release
Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc DPS.N US Earnings release
Analog Devices Inc ADI.OQ US Earnings release
Newmont Mining Corp NEM.N US Earnings release
Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N US Earnings release
NetApp Inc NTAP.OQ US Earnings release
Marriott International Inc MAR.OQ US Earnings release
NVIDIA Corp NVDA.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 18th February 2016
Darty PLC DRTY.L UK Sales release
Go-Ahead Group PLC GOG.L UK Earnings release
Centrica PLC CNA.L UK Earnings release
BAE Systems PLC BAES.L UK Earnings release
Rexam PLC REX.L UK Earnings release
Randstad Holding nv RAND.AS EU Earnings release
Accor SA ACCP.PA EU Earnings release
KBC Groep NV KBC.BR EU Earnings release
Nestle SA NESN.VX EU Earnings release
OMV.AG OMVV.VI EU Earnings release
Cap Gemini SA CAPP.PA EU Earnings release
Valeo SA VLOF.PA EU Earnings release
Vivendi SA VIV.PA EU Earnings release
Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc HOT.N US Earnings release
Columbia Pipeline Group Inc CPGX.N US Earnings release
Duke Energy Corp DUK.N US Earnings release
Wal Mart Stores Inc WMT.N US Earnings release
Discovery Communications Inc DISCK.OQ US Earnings release
Consolidated Edison Inc ED.N US Earnings release
Applied Materials Inc AMAT.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 19th February 2016
Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC MLC.L UK Earnings release
SEGRO PLC SGRO.L UK Earnings release
Standard Life PLC SL.L UK Earnings release
Essentra PLC ESNT.L UK Earnings release
Coca Cola HBC AG CCH.L UK Earnings release
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC HIK.L UK Shareholder meeting
Kering SA PRTP.PA EU Earnings release
Essilor International Compagnie Generale d’Optique SA ESSI.PA EU Earnings release
Allianz SE ALVG.DE EU Earnings release
Aegon NV AEGN.AS EU Earnings release
Deere & Co DE.N US Earnings release
Pinnacle West Capital Corp PNW.N US Earnings release
Cabot Oil & Gas Corp COG.N US Earnings release
