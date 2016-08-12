companies reporting for week starting monday 15th august 2016 1826462016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 15th August 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 15th August 2016
|Bovis Homes Group PLC
|BVS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|RIT Capital Partners PLC
|RCP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Clarkson PLC
|CKN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
|HMb.ST
|EU
|Sales release
|Tuesday 16th August 2016
|Polypipe Group PLC
|PLP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|John Menzies PLC
|MNZS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Mears Group PLC
|MERG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Antofagasta PLC
|ANTO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Cairn Energy PLC
|CNE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|John Wood Group PLC
|WG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Hochschild Mining PLC
|HOCM.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|BHP Billiton PLC
|BLT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Schindler Holding AG
|SCHP.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|Home Depot Inc
|HD.N
|US
|Earnings release
|TJX Companies Inc
|TJX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Urban Outfitters Inc
|URBN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 17th August 2016
|Lookers PLC
|LOOK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|CLS Holdings PLC
|CLSH.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Balfour Beatty PLC
|BALF.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Admiral Group PLC
|ADML.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Gem Diamonds Ltd
|GEMD.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|ABN AMRO Group NV
|ABNd.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Carlsberg A/S
|CARLb.CO
|EU
|Earnings release
|Target Corp
|TGT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Lowe’s Companies Inc
|LOW.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Staples Inc
|SPLS.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Analog Devices Inc
|ADI.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Cisco Systems Inc
|CSCO.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|NetApp Inc
|NTAP.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|L Brands Inc
|LB.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Agilent Technologies Inc
|A.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 18th August 2016
|EVRAZ plc
|EVRE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Rank Group PLC
|RNK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Capital & Regional PLC
|CAL.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Premier Oil PLC
|PMO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Kingfisher PLC
|KGF.L
|UK
|Sales release
|KAZ Minerals PLC
|KAZ.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Jyske Bank A/S
|JYSK.CO
|EU
|Earnings release
|Vestas Wind Systems A/S
|VWS.CO
|EU
|Earnings release
|Nestle SA
|NESN.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|Swisscom AG
|SCMN.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|Raiffeisen Bank International AG
|RBIV.VI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Hormel Foods Corp
|HRL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wal Mart Stores Inc
|WMT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Applied Materials Inc
|AMAT.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 19th August 2016
|Foot Locker Inc
|FL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Estee Lauder Companies Inc
|EL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Deere & Co
|DE.N
|US
|Earnings release