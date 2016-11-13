companies reporting for week starting monday 14th november 2016 1837702016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 14th November 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 14th November 2016
|William Hill PLC
|WMH.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Lonmin PLC
|LMI.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Carr’s Group PLC
|CARRC.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Taylor Wimpey PLC
|TW.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|DCC PLC
|DCC.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Macau Property Opportunities Fund Ltd
|MPO.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|RWE AG
|RWEG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Sonova Holding AG
|SOON.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|William Hill PLC
|WMH.L
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|Kingspan Group PLC
|KSP.I
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Taylor Wimpey PLC
|TW.L
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|DCC PLC
|DCC.L
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Deutsche Euroshop AG
|DEQGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Bollore SA
|BOLL.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA
|ACS.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Teleperformance SE
|ROCH.PA
|US
|Sales Release
|TransDigm Group Inc
|TDG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Advance Auto Parts Inc
|AAP.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Tuesday 15th November 2016
|Intermediate Capital Group PLC
|ICP.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Land Securities Group PLC
|LAND.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Talktalk Telecom Group PLC
|TALK.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|easyJet plc
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|BTG PLC
|BTG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Oxford Instruments PLC
|OXIG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Vodafone Group PLC
|VOD.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|FirstGroup PLC
|FGP.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Card Factory PLC
|CARDC.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Enterprise Inns PLC
|ETI.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Meggitt PLC
|MGGT.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Picton Property Income Ltd
|PCTN.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Smiths Group PLC
|SMIN.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Baloise Holding Ltd
|BALN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Merck KGaA
|MRCG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|H ∧ M Hennes ∧ Mauritz AB
|HMb.ST
|EU
|Sales Release
|Snam SpA
|SRG.MI
|EU
|Sales Release
|Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA
|MRL.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Deutsche Wohnen AG
|DWNG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|United Internet AG
|UTDI.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Topdanmark A/S
|TOP.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|TJX Companies Inc
|TJX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Home Depot Inc
|HD.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Agilent Technologies Inc
|A.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Wednesday 16th November 2016
|British Land Company PLC
|BLND.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|ICAP PLC
|IAP.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Barratt Developments PLC
|BDEV.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd
|SREI.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Aggreko PLC
|AGGK.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Fenner PLC
|FENR.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Barratt Developments PLC
|BDEV.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|ABN AMRO Group NV
|ABNd.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Ageas SA
|AGES.BR
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Raiffeisen Bank International AG
|RBIV.VI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Bouygues SA
|BOUY.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Iliad SA
|ILD.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Wirecard AG
|WDIG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Target Corp
|TGT.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Lowe’s Companies Inc
|LOW.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Progressive Corp
|PGR.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Sysco Corp
|SYY.N
|US
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Clorox Co
|CLX.N
|US
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Oracle Corp
|ORCL.N
|US
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|NetApp Inc
|NTAP.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|L Brands Inc
|LB.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Cisco Systems Inc
|CSCO.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Thursday 17th Novemeber 2016
|Royal Mail PLC
|RMG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Premier Oil PLC
|PMO.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|CRH PLC
|CRH.I
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Great Portland Estates PLC
|GPOR.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Investec PLC
|INVP.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Johnson Matthey PLC
|JMAT.L
|UK
|Sales Release
|Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd
|BSIF.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Genus PLC
|GNS.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV
|AD.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|NN Group NV
|NN.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|KBC Groep NV
|KBC.BR
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Sodexo SA
|EXHO.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|CRH PLC
|CRH.I
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|Nibe Industrier AB
|NIBEb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Julius Baer Gruppe AG
|BAER.S
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|Pernod Ricard SA
|PERP.PA
|EU
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Pernod Ricard SA
|PERP.PA
|EU
|Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
|Helmerich and Payne Inc
|HP.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Staples Inc
|SPLS.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Wal Mart Stores Inc
|WMT.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|J M Smucker Co
|SJM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Best Buy Co Inc
|BBY.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Salesforce.com Inc
|CRM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Applied Materials Inc
|AMAT.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Ross Stores Inc
|ROST.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Intuit Inc
|INTU.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Friday 18th November 2016
|Electrocomponents PLC
|ECM.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Fuller Smith ∧ Turner PLC
|FSTA.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Kier Group PLC
|KIE.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Foot Locker Inc
|FL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Monday 21st November 2016
|Diploma PLC
|DPLM.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Mitie Group PLC
|MTO.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Tyson Foods Inc
|TSN.N
|US
|Earnings Release