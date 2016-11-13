City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 14th November 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- easyJet Plc. – Q3 2016 Earnings – Tuesday 15th November 2016 07.00 am GMT

– Tuesday 15th November 2016 07.00 am GMT - Vodafone Group Plc. – Half Year 2016/17 Earnings – Tuesday 15th November 2016 07.00 am GMT

– Tuesday 15th November 2016 07.00 am GMT - Barratt Developments Plc. – Trading Statement – Wednesday 16th November 2016 07.00 am GMT

– Wednesday 16th November 2016 07.00 am GMT - Royal Mail Plc. – Half Year 2016/17 Earnings – Thursday 17th November 2016 07.00 am GMT