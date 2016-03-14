companies reporting for week starting monday 14th march 2016 1801692016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 14th March 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 14, 2016 2:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 14th March 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - J Sainsbury Plc. Q4 2015 trading statement – Tuesday 15th March 3:00pm SGT
  • - Ocado Group Plc. Q1 2016 trading statement – Tuesday 15th March 3:00pm SGT
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 14th March 2016
NMC Health PLC NMC.L UK Earnings release
Viacom Inc VIAB.OQ US Annual meeting
Tuesday 15th March 2016
Mears Group PLC MERG.L UK Earnings release
EVRAZ PLC EVRE.L UK Earnings release
J Sainsbury PLC SBRY.L UK Sales release
Inchcape PLC INCH.L UK Earnings release
SDL PLC SDL.L UK Earnings release
Ocado Group PLC OCDO.L UK Sales release
legal & General Group PLC LGEN.L UK Earnings release
Antofagasta PLC ANTO.L UK Earnings release
Balfour Beatty PLC BALF.L UK Earnings release
Cairn Energy PLC CNE.L UK Earnings release
Numericable SFR SA NUME.PA EU Earnings release
Galenica AG GALN.S EU Earnings release
Geberit AG GEBN.S EU Earnings release
Altice NV ATCB.AS EU Earnings release
H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB HMb.ST EU Sales release
Oracle Corp ORCL.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 16th March 2016
Xaar PLC XAR.L UK Earnings release
Smiths Group PLC SMIN.L UK Earnings release
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC HIK.L UK Earnings release
John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd JLIF.L UK Earnings release
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG BMWg_p.DE EU Earnings release
Brenntag AG BNRGn.DE EU Earnings release
Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft in Muenchen AG MUVGn.DE EU Earnings release
Progressive Corp PGR.N US Earnings release
FedEx Corp FDX.N US Earnings release
Thursday 17th March 2016
OneSavings Bank PLC OSBO.L UK Earnings release
Premier Farnell PLC PFL.L UK Earnings release
Kier Group PLC KIE.L UK Earnings release
SOCO International PLC SIA.L UK Earnings release
EnQuest PLC ENQ.L UK Earnings release
Spire Healthcare Group PLC SPI.L UK Sales release
Telecom Italia SpA TLITn.MI EU Earnings release
United Internet AG UTDI.DE EU Earnings release
Snam SpA SRG.MI EU Earnings release
Heidelbergcement AG HEIG.DE EU Earnings release
Lafargeholcim Ltd LHN.S EU Earnings release
Adobe Systems Inc ADBE.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 18th March 2016
Eni SpA ENI.MI EU Earnings release
Deutsche Wohnen AG DWNG.DE EU Earnings release
Assicurazioni Generali SpA GASI.MI EU Earnings release
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA GBLB.BR EU Earnings release
Tiffany & Co TIF.N US Earnings release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.