City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 13th March 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- Ocado Group PLC. – 2017 Trading Statment Release – Tuesday 14th March 2017 BMO

– Tuesday 14th March 2017 BMO - J Sainsbury PLC. – 2017 Trading Statment Release – Thursday 16th March 2017 07.00

– Thursday 16th March 2017 07.00 - Berkeley Group Holdings PLC. – 2017 Trading Statment Release – Friday 17th March 2017 BMO