City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 13th March 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 13th March 2017
|Computacenter PLC
|CCC.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Innogy SE
|IGY.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Aryzta AG
|ARYN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Helvetia Holding AG
|HELN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Tuesday 14th March 2017
|Antofagasta PLC
|ANTO.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Prudential PLC
|PRU.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Ocado Group PLC
|OCDO.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|TP ICAP PLC
|TCAPI.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|“Investec PLC
Investec Ltd”
|“INVP.L
INLJ.J”
|UK
|Sales Release
|Close Brothers Group PLC
|CBRO.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Geberit AG
|GEBN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|RWE AG
|RWEG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Symrise AG
|SY1G.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Volkswagen AG
|VOWG_p.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Zodiac Aerospace SA
|ZODC.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Wednesday 15th March 2017
|Gem Diamonds Ltd
|GEMD.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
|HIK.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Robert Walters Plc
|RWA.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Marshalls PLC
|MSLH.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Polymetal International PLC
|POLYP.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|E.ON SE
|EONGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Raiffeisen Bank International AG
|RBIV.VI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Bilfinger SE
|GBFG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
|HMb.ST
|EU
|Sales Release
|Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
|HIK.L
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft in Muenchen AG
|MUVGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA
|TRN.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Industria de Diseno Textil SA
|ITX.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Poste Italiane SpA
|PST.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Oracle Corp
|ORCL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Thursday 16th March 2017
|Balfour Beatty PLC
|BALF.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|J Sainsbury PLC
|SBRY.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Oxford BioMedica PLC
|OXB.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Lanxess AG
|LXSG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Heidelbergcement AG
|HEIG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Deutsche Lufthansa AG
|LHAG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Assicurazioni Generali SpA
|GASI.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Enel SpA
|ENEI.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Swatch Group SA
|UHR.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Man SE
|MANG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Dollar General Corp
|DG.N
|US
|Sales Release
|Adobe Systems Inc
|ADBE.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Friday 17th March 2017
|Berkeley Group Holdings PLC
|BKGH.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
|FRAG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA
|GBLB.BR
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Progressive Corp
|PGR.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Tiffany & Co
|TIF.N
|US
|Earnings Release