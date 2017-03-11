companies reporting for week starting monday 13th march 2017 1846282017

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 13th March 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Ocado Group PLC. – 2017 Trading Statment Release – Tuesday 14th March 2017 BMO
  • - J Sainsbury PLC. – 2017 Trading Statment Release – Thursday 16th March 2017 07.00
  • - Berkeley Group Holdings PLC. – 2017 Trading Statment Release – Friday 17th March 2017 BMO
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 13th March 2017
Computacenter PLC CCC.L UK Earnings Release
Innogy SE IGY.DE EU Earnings Release
Aryzta AG ARYN.S EU Earnings Release
Helvetia Holding AG HELN.S EU Earnings Release
Tuesday 14th March 2017
Antofagasta PLC ANTO.L UK Earnings Release
Prudential PLC PRU.L UK Earnings Release
Ocado Group PLC OCDO.L UK Trading Statement Release
TP ICAP PLC TCAPI.L UK Earnings Release
“Investec PLC
Investec Ltd”		 “INVP.L
INLJ.J”		 UK Sales Release
Close Brothers Group PLC CBRO.L UK Earnings Release
Geberit AG GEBN.S EU Earnings Release
RWE AG RWEG.DE EU Earnings Release
Symrise AG SY1G.DE EU Earnings Release
Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE EU Earnings Release
Zodiac Aerospace SA ZODC.PA EU Sales Release
Wednesday 15th March 2017
Gem Diamonds Ltd GEMD.L UK Earnings Release
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC HIK.L UK Earnings Release
Robert Walters Plc RWA.L UK Earnings Release
Marshalls PLC MSLH.L UK Earnings Release
Polymetal International PLC POLYP.L UK Earnings Release
E.ON SE EONGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Raiffeisen Bank International AG RBIV.VI EU Earnings Release
Bilfinger SE GBFG.DE EU Earnings Release
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB HMb.ST EU Sales Release
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC HIK.L EU Earnings Release
Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft in Muenchen AG MUVGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA TRN.MI EU Earnings Release
Industria de Diseno Textil SA ITX.MC EU Earnings Release
Poste Italiane SpA PST.MI EU Earnings Release
Oracle Corp ORCL.N US Earnings Release
Thursday 16th March 2017
Balfour Beatty PLC BALF.L UK Trading Statement Release
J Sainsbury PLC SBRY.L UK Trading Statement Release
Oxford BioMedica PLC OXB.L UK Earnings Release
Lanxess AG LXSG.DE EU Earnings Release
Heidelbergcement AG HEIG.DE EU Earnings Release
Deutsche Lufthansa AG LHAG.DE EU Earnings Release
Assicurazioni Generali SpA GASI.MI EU Earnings Release
Enel SpA ENEI.MI EU Earnings Release
Swatch Group SA UHR.S EU Earnings Release
Man SE MANG.DE EU Earnings Release
Dollar General Corp DG.N US Sales Release
Adobe Systems Inc ADBE.OQ US Earnings Release
Friday 17th March 2017
Berkeley Group Holdings PLC BKGH.L UK Earnings Release
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide FRAG.DE EU Earnings Release
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA GBLB.BR EU Earnings Release
Progressive Corp PGR.N US Earnings Release
Tiffany & Co TIF.N US Earnings Release
