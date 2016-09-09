City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 12th September 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- Associated British Foods Plc. – Pre-Close Trading Statement – Monday 12th September 2016 0700 BST

– Monday 12th September 2016 0700 BST - Ocado Group Plc. – Q3 2016 Trading Statement – Tuesday 13th September 2016 0700 BST

– Tuesday 13th September 2016 0700 BST - WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc. – Half-Year 2016 Earnings – Thursday 15th September 2016 0700 BST

– Thursday 15th September 2016 0700 BST - Next Plc. – Half-Year 2016 Earnings – Thursday 15th September 2016 0700 BST