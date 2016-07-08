City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 4th July 2016.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.



Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- Barratt Developments Plc – Trading Statement – Wednesday 13th July 2016 0700 BST

– Wednesday 13th July 2016 0700 BST - Burberry Group Plc. – Q1 2016/17 Trading Update – Wednesday 13th July 2016 0700 BST

– Wednesday 13th July 2016 0700 BST - JPMorgan Chase & Co. – Q2 2016 Earnings – Thursday 14th July 2016 before US market open

– Thursday 14th July 2016 before US market open - Citigroup Inc. – Q2 2016 Earnings – Friday 15th July 2016 before US market open