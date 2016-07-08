companies reporting for week starting monday 11th july 2016 1820522016
City Index's weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 11th July 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 11th July 2016
|SThree PLC
|STHR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|RPC Group PLC
|RPC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Alcoa Inc
|AA.N
|US
|Earnings release
|VOXX International Corp
|VOXX.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 12th July 2016
|Galliford Try PLC
|GFRD.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Premier Oil PLC
|PMO.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Pagegroup PLC
|PAGE.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Marks and Spencer Group PLC
|MKS.L
|UK
|Annual meeting
|DNB ASA
|DNB.OL
|EU
|Earnings release
|Tryg A/S
|TRYG.CO
|EU
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 13th July 2016
|J D Wetherspoon PLC
|JDW.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Fenner PLC
|FENR.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Barratt Developments PLC
|BDEV.L
|UK
|Sales release
|ICAP PLC
|IAP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Burberry Group PLC
|BRBY.L
|UK
|Sales release
|BT Group PLC
|BT.L
|UK
|Annual meeting
|CASP.PA
|BMO
|EU
|Sales release
|Alstom SA
|ALSO.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|DKSH Holding AG
|DKSH.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|CSX Corp
|CSX.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Yum! Brands Inc
|YUM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 14th July 2016
|Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC
|MONY.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Hays PLC
|HAYS.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Workspace Group PLC
|WKP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|BTG PLC
|BTG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Micro Focus International PLC
|MCRO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Experian PLC
|EXPN.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Ashmore Group PLC
|ASHM.L
|UK
|Sales release
|SuperGroup PLC
|SGP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Burberry Group PLC
|BRBY.L
|UK
|Annual meeting
|Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
|SEBa.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Partners Group Holding AG
|PGHN.S
|EU
|Sales release
|Getinge AB
|GETIb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Delta Air Lines Inc
|DAL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|JPMorgan Chase & Co
|JPM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 15th July 2016
|Firstgroup PLC
|FGP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|DCC PLC
|DCC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Ems Chemie Holding AG
|EMSN.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|Galp Energia SGPS SA
|GALP.LS
|EU
|Sales release
|Orkla ASA
|ORK.OL
|EU
|Earnings release
|Svenska Handelsbanken AB
|SHBa.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Gjensidige Forsikring ASA
|GJFS.OL
|EU
|Earnings release
|Elisa Oyj
|ELISA.HE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Husqvarna AB
|HUSQb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Swedish Orphan Biovitrum publ AB
|SOBIV.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Castellum AB
|CAST.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Atlas Copco AB
|ATCOa.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|First Horizon National Corp
|FHN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Citigroup Inc
|C.N
|US
|Earnings release
|PNC Financial Services Group Inc
|PNC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|U.S. Bancorp
|USB.N
|US
|Earnings release
|FBR & Co
|FBRC.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Wells Fargo & Co
|WFC.N
|US
|Earnings release