City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 10th October 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- SKY Plc. – Q1 2016/17 Earnings – Thursday 13th Oct 2016 0700 BST

– Thursday 13th Oct 2016 0700 BST - Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. – Trading Statement – Thursday 13th Oct 2016 0700 BST

– Thursday 13th Oct 2016 0700 BST - Unilever Plc. – Q3 2016/17 Trading Statement -Thursday 13th Oct 2016 0700 BST BST

-Thursday 13th Oct 2016 0700 BST BST - JPMorgan Inc. – Q3 2016 Earnings – Friday 14th October 2016 1145 BST

– Friday 14th October 2016 1145 BST - Citigroup Inc. – Q3 2016 Earnings – Friday 14th Oct 2016 before US market open