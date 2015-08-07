companies reporting for week starting monday 10th august 2015 981192015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 10th August 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 7, 2015 5:57 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 10th August 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 10th August 2015
esure Group PLC ESUR.L UK Earnings release
AES Corp AES.N US Earnings release
CenterPoint Energy Inc CNP.N US Earnings release
Sysco Corp SYY.N US Earnings release
Endo International PLC ENDP.OQ US Earnings release
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc IFF.N US Earnings release
Kraft Heinz Co KHC.OQ US Earnings release
Tuesday 11th August 2015
Ladbrokes PLC LAD.L UK Earnings release
Serco Group PLC SRP.L UK Earnings release
Synthomer PLC SYNTS.L UK Earnings release
Prudential PLC PRU.L UK Earnings release
Coloplast A/S COLOb.CO EU Earnings release
Pandora A/S PNDORA.CO EU Earnings release
Adecco SA ADEN.VX EU Earnings release
Fossil Group Inc FOSL.OQ US Earnings release
Symantec Corp SYMC.OQ US Earnings release
Computer Sciences Corp CSC.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 12th August 2015
Balfour Beatty PLC BALF.L UK Earnings release
Capital & Regional PLC CAL.L UK Earnings release
G4S PLC GFS.L UK Earnings release
Geberit AG GEBN.VX EU Earnings release
OMV AG OMVV.VI EU Earnings release
E.ON SE EONGn.DE EU Earnings release
Henkel & Co KGaA AG HNKG_p.DE EU Earnings release
Talanx AG TLXGn.DE EU Earnings release
Sampo Oyj SAMAS.HE EU Earnings release
Macys Inc M.N US Earnings release
Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.OQ US Earnings release
News Corp NWSA.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 13th August 2015
Ophir Energy PLC OPHR.L UK Earnings release
Michael Page International PLC MPI.L UK Earnings release
Derwent London PLC DLN.L UK Earnings release
United Internet AG UTDI.DE EU Earnings release
AP Moeller – Maersk A/S MAERSKb.CO EU Earnings release
RWE AG RWEG.DE EU Earnings release
ThyssenKrupp AG TKAG.DE EU Earnings release
TUI AG TUIT.L EU Earnings release
Nestle SA NESN.VX EU Earnings release
Aegon NV AEGN.AS EU Earnings release
Kohls Corp KSS.N US Earnings release
Advance Auto Parts Inc AAP.N US Earnings release
Nordstrom Inc JWN.N US Earnings release
Applied Materials Inc AMAT.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 14th August 2015
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA FMEG.DE EU Earnings release
Schindler Holding AG SCHP.VX EU Earnings release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.