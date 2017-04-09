City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 10th April 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- Tesco PLC. – Full Year 2017 Earnings Release – Wednesday 12th April 2017 BMO

– Wednesday 12th April 2017 BMO - Wells Fargo & Co. – Q1 2017 Earnings Release – Thursday 13th April 2017 13.00

– Thursday 13th April 2017 13.00 - JPMorgan Chase & Co. – Q1 2017 Earnings Release – Thursday 13th April 2017 BMO

– Thursday 13th April 2017 BMO - Citigroup Inc. – Q1 2017 Earnings Release – Thursday 13th April 2017 BMO