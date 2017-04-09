companies reporting for week starting monday 10th april 2017 1848652017

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 10th April 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Tesco PLC. – Full Year 2017 Earnings Release – Wednesday 12th April 2017 BMO
  • - Wells Fargo & Co. – Q1 2017 Earnings Release – Thursday 13th April 2017 13.00
  • - JPMorgan Chase & Co. – Q1 2017 Earnings Release – Thursday 13th April 2017 BMO
  • - Citigroup Inc. – Q1 2017 Earnings Release – Thursday 13th April 2017 BMO
Company Ticker Region Results
Tuesday 11th April 2017
JD Sports Fashion PLC JD.L UK Earnings Release
Wednesday 12th April 2017
Carr’s Group PLC CARRC.L UK Earnings Release
WH Smith PLC SMWH.L UK Earnings Release
Tesco PLC TSCO.L UK Earnings Release
Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N US Earnings Release
Thursday 13th April 2017
Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N US Earnings Release
JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N US Earnings Release
Citigroup Inc C.N US Earnings Release
PNC Financial Services Group Inc PNC.N US Earnings Release
