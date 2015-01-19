china sparks fresh risk aversion 87882015

The Asian session has been relatively quite due to the national holidays in New Zealand and the forthcoming Martin Luther King Day in the US. […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 19, 2015 6:20 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Asian session has been relatively quite due to the national holidays in New Zealand and the forthcoming Martin Luther King Day in the US.

The demise of the Shanghai composite had led to a slightly weaker tone for the dollar as cross JPY pairs come under renewed pressure, following reports that a number of Chinese brokerage houses were suspended from opening new accounts for three months. This was due to violations of financing repayments, as the CNH falls some 200 points against the dollar.

The head of the Swiss finance department has announced plans to launch measures to help Swiss companies left exposed by the CHF surge, as many market commentators suggest that the SNB have been surprised by the magnitude of the CHF appreciation.

As options grow increasingly limited in the SNB’s fight to contain the threat of deflation, president Jordan has warned of “opportunistic interventions” to stabilise the CHF market, adding that the cap was no longer justified with the improving Swiss economy.

The ECB meeting on Thursday is the highlight of the week, with market consensus expecting that the ECB will announce quantitative easing. German media reports suggest that Mario Draghi presented the ECB QE plans to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister  Wolfgang Schäuble last week, in an attempt to gain cooperation between fiscal and monetary authorities. 

The program is likely to be set to at least €500bn of sovereign bond purchases in 2015, in proportion to each country’s paid capital at the ECB. Anything less than this, and the market will be disappointed – although numbers closer to €800bn have been suggested last week by ECB sources.

Together with other measures, including the ABS and TLTROs programs, this should see the ECB’s  euro balance sheet hit the three trillion mark. The ECB is also likely to hold back on some details ahead of the Greek election this coming Sunday, such as the sharing of credit risk for sub-investment grade bonds.

 

EUR/USD

Supports  1.1500-1.1450-1.1550  | Resistance  1.1850-1.1910-1.1980

 

 

USD/JPY

Supports  116.80-116.30-115.85  Resistance  118.20-119.30-120.80

 

 



GBP/USD

Supports  1.5120-1.5075-1.5000 Resistance  1.5160-1.5235-1.5310

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.