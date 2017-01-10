china life insurance potential corrective up move in place 1841222017

China Life Insurance (HKG: 2628) (Click to enlarge chart) Key elements The recent 14% decline from 25 November 2015 high of 23.10  has been reinforced […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 10, 2017 1:31 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

China Life Insurance (HKG: 2628)

china-life_10-jan-2017

(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

  • The recent 14% decline from 25 November 2015 high of 23.10  has been reinforced by China’s regulators polices to restrict mainland Chinese purchase of insurance products issued by Hong Kong based insurers to slow capital outflows. Interestingly, the decline has stalled at a 19.70 support which is defined by a confluence of elements; the lower boundary of a medium-term ascending channel in place June 2016 low, Fibonacci cluster and the former swing high area of March/April 2016.
  • Mean reversion indicators such as the daily RSI oscillator has continued to remain positive above its key trendline support (close to the oversold region) and still has room to manoeuvre to the upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level. These observations suggest that medium-term momentum is in favour to the upside.
  • Any potential up move is still considered as corrective (dead cat  bounce) in nature as the stock is still evolving within a long-term bearish channel in place since its major swing high printed on April 2015 and recent rallies above the 19.70 support has been accompanied by lacklustre volume.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 20.40

Pivot (key support): 19.70

Resistance: 23.40/24.30

Next support: 16.00

Conclusion

From a technical analysis perspective, the current decline from the 25 November 2015 high of 23.10 to the recent low of 19.84 printed on 23 December 2016 has appeared to be overstretched where a potential corrective up move is likely to occur within a longer-term bearish trend.

As long as the 19.70 pivotal support holds, China Life may shape the expected corrective push up towards the 23.40/24.30 resistance zone (the upper limit of the medium-term ascending channel in place since 27 June 2016 low & a Fibonacci cluster).

However, failure to hold above 19.70 is likely to invalidate the preferred corrective up move scenario to trigger the continuation of its longer-term decline to retest the June 2016 swing low area of 16.00 in the first step.

Chart from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.