China Life Insurance (HKG: 2628) (Click to enlarge chart) Key elements The recent 14% decline from 25 November 2015 high of 23.10 has been reinforced […]
Intermediate support: 20.40
Pivot (key support): 19.70
Resistance: 23.40/24.30
Next support: 16.00
From a technical analysis perspective, the current decline from the 25 November 2015 high of 23.10 to the recent low of 19.84 printed on 23 December 2016 has appeared to be overstretched where a potential corrective up move is likely to occur within a longer-term bearish trend.
As long as the 19.70 pivotal support holds, China Life may shape the expected corrective push up towards the 23.40/24.30 resistance zone (the upper limit of the medium-term ascending channel in place since 27 June 2016 low & a Fibonacci cluster).
However, failure to hold above 19.70 is likely to invalidate the preferred corrective up move scenario to trigger the continuation of its longer-term decline to retest the June 2016 swing low area of 16.00 in the first step.
