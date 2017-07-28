chart of the day sp 500 faces risk of a multi week corrective decline 1856832017
The S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had shaped an initial intraday decline of 0.96% to print a low of 2460 in yesterday’s (27 July) U.S. session from its fresh all-time high of 2484 printed in the opening hour before it recouped some losses to end U.S. session at 2475.
For a recap, we had highlighted in our weekly technical outlook report published earlier on Monday, 24 July 2017 that current medium-term uptrend for the S&P 500 in place since 13 April 2017 low exhibited risks of a multi-week corrective decline and yesterday’s price movement had increased this probability (click here to recap the details). Below will be highlighted key short-term elements.
Intermediate resistance: 2476
Pivot (key resistance): 2483
Support: 2450/45
Next resistance: 2495
As long as the 2483 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may shape a potential corrective decline to target a near-term support at 2450/45 in the first step.
On the other hand, a clearance above 2483 is likely to open up scope to see a further up move towards a new all-time high at 2495 (0.7614 Fibonacci projection from the length of wave i to iii projected from the low of wave iv at 2405 – see 4 hour chart).
