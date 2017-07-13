Short-term technical outlook on Hang Seng (Thurs, 13 Jul 2017)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) had staged a magnificent rally of 4.2% since the start of the week on 10 July 2017 and hit our expected first medium-term upside target/resistance of 26335/400 (click here for a recap on our weekly technical outlook published earlier).

Current short-term technical elements are now advocating for a potential pull-back/consolidation.

Key elements

The current price action of the Index is now at the upper boundary of a short-term ascending channel from the 10 July 2017 minor swing low area at the 26420 level (see hourly chart).

The 26420 short-term ascending channel resistance also confluences with a Fibonacci projection cluster (2.618 from 05 July 2017 low & 0.764 projection from 07 July 2017 low) from a recent set of price movements (see hourly chart).

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal/fractal analysis, the Index is likely to have completed an extended minor degree impulsive wave 3 at the 26335/26420 zone from the 07 July 2017 minor swing low of 25297. Thus, it faces the risk of undergoing a bearish corrective pull-back (minor degree wave 4) before it resumes the bullish impulsive upleg wave 5 to complete the bullish minor degree wave structure in place since 05 July 2017 low of 25197.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has shaped a bearish divergence signal and exited its overbought region which suggests that the recent upside momentum of price has abated. Thus, observations from short-term momentum indicator support the aforementioned corrective wave 4 pull-back/consolidation scenario.

The next significant short-term support rests at 26000 which is defined by the former minor range top of 20 June/29 June 2017, the lower boundary of the aforementioned short-term ascending channel and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the steep rally from 07 July 2017 to today’s current intraday high of 26400 (see 1 hour chart).

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 26420

Supports: 26140 & 26000

Next resistance: 26960

Conclusion

Therefore, the Index now faces the risk of a minor pull-back/consolidation. As long as the 26420 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, it may stage a decline to retest 26140 before 26000 within an on-going medium-term up.

However, a clearance above 26420 should see the continuation of the bullish impulsive upleg to target 26960 next (medium-term upside target/resistance & the upper boundary of the short-term ascending channel).

