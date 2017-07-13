chart of the day risk of a minor pull back looms for hang seng 1856072017
Short-term technical outlook on Hang Seng (Thurs, 13 Jul 2017)
The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) had staged a magnificent rally of 4.2% since the start of the week on 10 July 2017 and hit our expected first medium-term upside target/resistance of 26335/400 (click here for a recap on our weekly technical outlook published earlier).
Current short-term technical elements are now advocating for a potential pull-back/consolidation.
Pivot (key resistance): 26420
Supports: 26140 & 26000
Next resistance: 26960
Therefore, the Index now faces the risk of a minor pull-back/consolidation. As long as the 26420 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, it may stage a decline to retest 26140 before 26000 within an on-going medium-term up.
However, a clearance above 26420 should see the continuation of the bullish impulsive upleg to target 26960 next (medium-term upside target/resistance & the upper boundary of the short-term ascending channel).
