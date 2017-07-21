chart of the day nikkei 225 on support for further potential push up 1856562017
The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) had started to trade higher after BOI’s latest monetary policy announcement and the release of its latest economic outlook projections where it had downgraded its inflationary expectations. This set of latest actions/stance adopted by BOJ had indicated its intention that an exit from its current quantitative easing polices are still not round the corner in 2017.
Intermediate support: 20080
Pivot (key support): 20000
Resistances: 20200 & 20260/300
Next support: 19930
Conclusion
As long as the 20000 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index may shape a further push up to retest 20200 follow by its near-term range resistance of 20260/300 in the first step.
However, failure to hold above 2000 should see another round of choppy decline to retest the 19930 support (18 July 2017 minor swing low).
