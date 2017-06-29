chart of the day eurcad further potential push up within range configuration 1855042017
Short-term technical outlook on EUR/CAD (Click to enlarge charts) Key technical elements The recent decline seen in the EUR/CAD cross pair from its 29 May […]
Short-term technical outlook on EUR/CAD (Click to enlarge charts) Key technical elements The recent decline seen in the EUR/CAD cross pair from its 29 May […]
Intermediate support: 1.4840
Pivot (key support): 1.4785
Resistances: 1.4970 & 1.5020
Next support: 1.4730
Short-term uptrend remains intact for EUR/CAD within the “Expanding Wedge” configuration but it faces the risk of a minor pull-back first towards its immediate support at 1.4840 with a maximum limit set at the 1.4785 short-term pivotal support. Thereafter, it is likely to resume its minor degree bullish impulsive upleg to retest 1.4970 (28 June 2017 minor swing high area) before targeting 1.5020 next.
However, failure to hold above 1.4785 is likely to negate the preferred short-term bullish tone for a deeper slide to retest the 1.4730 minor rounding bottom support of 19/22 June 2017.
Charts are from eSignal
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.