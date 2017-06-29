chart of the day eurcad further potential push up within range configuration 1855042017

Short-term technical outlook on EUR/CAD (Click to enlarge charts) Key technical elements The recent decline seen in the EUR/CAD cross pair from its 29 May […]


June 29, 2017 2:16 PM
Short-term technical outlook on EUR/CAD

EURCAD_weekly (29 Jun 2017)

EURCAD_1 hour (29 Jun 2017)(Click to enlarge charts)

Key technical elements

  • The recent decline seen in the EUR/CAD cross pair from its 29 May 2017 high has managed to stall right at the 1.4785 medium-term pull-back support from the January 2016 high (see weekly chart).
  • Since its 1.4720 minor swing low of 19 June 2017, the cross pair has started to evolve within an “Expanding Wedge” range configuration with the lower boundary of the range acting as a  support at 1.4785 that confluences with aforementioned medium-term pull-back support (see hourly chart).
  • The upper boundary/resistance of the minor “Expanding Wedge” stands at 1.5020 which is also defined by the former minor swing low areas of 31 May & 09 June 2017 and the 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the recent rally from 22 June 2017 minor swing low to 28 June 2017 high projected from 28 June 2017 low.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator is now coming close to an extreme overbought level which highlights the risk of a minor pull-back at this juncture towards the 1.4840 intermediate support.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 1.4840

Pivot (key support): 1.4785

Resistances: 1.4970 & 1.5020

Next support: 1.4730

Conclusion

Short-term uptrend remains intact for EUR/CAD within the “Expanding Wedge” configuration but it faces the risk of a minor pull-back first towards its immediate support at 1.4840 with a maximum limit set at the 1.4785 short-term pivotal support. Thereafter, it is likely to resume its minor degree bullish impulsive upleg to retest 1.4970 (28 June 2017 minor swing high area) before targeting 1.5020 next.

However, failure to hold above 1.4785 is likely to negate the preferred short-term bullish tone for a deeper slide to retest the 1.4730 minor rounding bottom support of 19/22 June 2017.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

 

