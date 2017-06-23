chart of the day dax back at range support for potential push up 1854712017
After it printed a new all-time of 12955 on Tues 20 June, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) had pull-backed by 1.9% to hit a low of 12707 on 21 June. Thereafter, it traded in a tight sideway range between 12806 and 12716.
Intermediate support: 12750
Pivot (key support): 12650
Resistances: 12955/60
Next support: 12490/390
Therefore as long as the 12650 pivotal support holds, the Index may see a potential push up to target its range top/resistance at 12955/60 in the first step.
However, failure to hold the 12650 level is likely to invalidate the preferred short-term bullish bias to see another round of choppy decline towards the next support at 12490/390.
Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro
