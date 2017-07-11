chart of the day audusd at inflection level for short term potential downleg 1855962017
In our previous article, “AUD/USD – Risk of short-term mean eversion decline as RBA looms” dated on 30 June 2017, the AUD/USD had shaped the expected bearish reaction right below the 0.7710/7750 significant long-term range support and declined towards our short-term downside target/support at 0.7622/7610. Click here for a recap.
After it printed a low of 0.7570 on 07 July 2017 (pre-U.S. nonfarm payrolls/NFP) during the Asian session, it had started to trade sideways since post NFP and printed a current intraday high of 0.7620 in today’s Asian session (11 July 2017).
Interestingly, the post NFP’s price action of the AUD/USD has started to trace out an interesting technical configuration as per highlighted in greater details below.
Pivot (key resistance): 0.7625
Supports: 0.7570, 0.7540/35 & 0.7517/7500
Next resistance: 0.7670
Therefore as long as the 0.7625 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the AUD/USD is likely to shape another potential downleg to retest 0.7570 before targeting the next support at 0.7540/35.
However, a clearance above 0.7625 should invalidate the preferred bearish scenario to see an extension of the on-going minor corrective up move towards the next resistance at 0.7670 (the pull-back resistance of the former ascending channel support from 02 June 2017 low & close to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 30 June 2017 high to 05 July 2017 low).
Chart is from eSignal
