Short-term technical outlook on ASX 200 (Thurs, 22 Jun 2017) (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Australia 200 Index (proxy for the ASX […]
The Australia 200 Index (proxy for the ASX 200 futures) had managed to stage a rebound of 1.2% after a horrendous decline of 2% seen on 20 June 2017 in line with the current plunge in oil prices. Interestingly, the recent rebound from 5658 low of 21 June 2017 has reached an inflection zone where the short-term bearish impulsive downleg may resume.
Pivot (key resistance): 5740
Supports: 5636 & 5615
Next resistance: 5805 (medium-term pivot)
Therefore as long as the 5740 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to resume its potential bearish impulsive downleg phase of its short-term downtrend in place since 14 June 2017 high to retest 5636( 08 June 2017 minor swing low area) before targeting the next support at 5615.
On the other, a clearance above 5740 may negate the preferred bearish tone for a squeeze up to retest the 5805 medium-term pivotal resistance.
