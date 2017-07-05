chart of day usdjpy short term potential bullish impulsive upleg resumes 1855612017

In our previous article, "USD/JPY short-term uptrend remains intact as Japan CPI looms" dated on 29 June 2017, the USD/JPY had held at the predefined […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 5, 2017 7:31 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

In our previous article, “USD/JPY short-term uptrend remains intact as Japan CPI looms” dated on 29 June 2017, the USD/JPY had held at the predefined pivotal support of 111.80. Thereafter, it rallied as expected towards its short-term resistance/target of 113.00/113.20. Click here for a recap.

Let’s us now examine its latest technical elements.

Short-term technical outlook on USD/JPY

USDJPY_daily (05 July 2017)

USDJPY_1 hour (05 July 2017)(Click to enlarge charts)

Key technical elements

  • The USD/JPY has broken above its recent minor swing high area of 113.45 printed yesterday, 04 July and also the minor descending trendline resistance now turns pull-back support at 113.30 (see 1 hour chart).
  • Current price action has suggested that the minor corrective pull-back /consolidation from yesterday’ high of 113.45 to 112.73 low is likely to be over. The USD/JPY is now resuming the potential bullish impulsive upleg phase within its on-going short-term uptrend that is in place since 15 June 2017 low of 108.80 (see 1 hour chart).
  • The next significant short-term resistances stand at 114.37 (the 11 May 2017 swing high) follow by 114.85/115.00 (upper boundary of the aforementioned short-term ascending channel, a Fibonacci projection cluster & the lower limit of the medium-term resistance zone of 115.00/116.20 – see daily chart).
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has reached an extreme overbought level which suggests the USD/JPY may shape a minor pull-back at this juncture towards the 113.30 intermediate support.
  • The key short-term support now rests at 112.80 which is defined by the lower boundary of the aforementioned short-term ascending channel and the minor swing low areas of 04/05 July 2017 (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 113.30

Pivot (key support): 112.80

Resistances: 114.37 & 114.85/115.00

Next support: 117.70

Conclusion

The USD/JPY may now see a minor pull-back first towards 113.30 intermediate support before another potential upleg materialises to target the next resistances at 114.37 follow by 114.85/115.00 next.

However, failure to hold above the 112.80 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish bias to reinstate a deeper corrective decline towards the next support at 117.70 (former minor swing high areas of 02 June/20 June 2016 & 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 15 June 2017 low).

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

