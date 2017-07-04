In our previous “Chart of day” article dated on 20 June 2017, the EUR/GBP had rallied as expected and met its short-term resistance at 0.8850. Click here for a recap.

Let’s us now examine its latest technical elements.

Short-term technical outlook on EUR/GBP

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key technical elements

The EUR/GBP has managed to stage a retreat right at the 0.8850/67 medium-term range top/resistance in place since 16 January 2017 (see daily chart).

In the shorter-term, the cross pair has staged bearish breakdown below its ascending channel support from 10 May 2017 minor swing low now turns pull-back resistance at around 0.8850 (see 1 hour chart).

The significant short-term resistance stands at 0.8867 which is defined closely by the aforementioned pull-back resistance of the former ascending channel support and the minor swing high areas of 13 June/28 June 2017.

The significant short-term support rests at the 0.8665/45 zone which is defined by the lower boundary of a longer-term major ascending channel in place since 17 July 2015 low, the minor swing low congestion area of 30 May/09 June 2017 and a Fibonacci cluster (see daily & 1 hour charts).

The daily RSI oscillator remains below its corresponding descending trendline resistance and still has room to manoeuvre to the downside before it reaches its first support at the 40% level. These observations suggest the lack of upside momentum of price action.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has some room left to manoeuvre to the upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level. These observations suggest a potential minor push up to retest the near-term/intermediate resistance of 0.8810 at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 0.8810

Pivot (key resistance): 0.8810

Supports: 0.8720 & 0.8665/45

Next resistance: 0.9110

Conclusion

The short-term uptrend of EUR/GBP in place since 19 April 2017 low has been damaged. Right now, the EUR/GBP faces the risk of a short-term retracement/decline to target the supports at 0.8720 before 0.8665/45 as long as the 0.8867 pivotal resistance is not surpassed.

However, a clearance above 0.8867 is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish bias to see a continuation of its bullish impulsive upleg towards the next resistance at 0.9110 next in the first step

Charts are from eSignal

