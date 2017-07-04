chart of day eurgbp ascending channel support bearish breakdown 1855432017

In our previous “Chart of day” article dated on 20 June 2017, the EUR/GBP had rallied as expected and met its short-term resistance at 0.8850. […]


July 4, 2017 2:39 PM
In our previous “Chart of day” article dated on 20 June 2017, the EUR/GBP had rallied as expected and met its short-term resistance at 0.8850. Click here for a recap.

Let’s us now examine its latest technical elements.

Short-term technical outlook on EUR/GBP

EURGBP_daily (04 July 2017)

EURGBP_1 hour (04 July 2017)

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key technical elements

  • The EUR/GBP has managed to stage a retreat right at the 0.8850/67  medium-term range top/resistance in place since 16 January 2017 (see daily chart).
  • In the shorter-term, the cross pair has staged bearish breakdown below its ascending channel support from 10 May 2017 minor swing low now turns pull-back resistance at around 0.8850 (see 1 hour chart).
  • The significant short-term resistance stands at 0.8867 which is defined closely by the aforementioned pull-back resistance of the former ascending channel support and the minor swing high areas of 13 June/28 June 2017.
  • The significant short-term support rests at the 0.8665/45 zone which is defined by the lower boundary of a longer-term major ascending channel in place since 17 July 2015 low, the minor swing low congestion area of 30 May/09 June 2017 and a Fibonacci cluster (see daily & 1 hour charts).
  • The daily RSI oscillator remains below its corresponding descending trendline resistance and still has room to manoeuvre to the downside before it reaches its first support at the 40% level. These observations suggest the lack of upside momentum of price action.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has some room left to manoeuvre to the upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level. These observations suggest a potential minor push up to retest the near-term/intermediate resistance of 0.8810 at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 0.8810

Pivot (key resistance): 0.8810

Supports: 0.8720 & 0.8665/45

Next resistance: 0.9110

Conclusion

The short-term uptrend of EUR/GBP in place since 19 April 2017 low has been damaged. Right now, the EUR/GBP faces the risk of a short-term retracement/decline to target the supports at 0.8720 before 0.8665/45 as long as the 0.8867 pivotal resistance is not surpassed.

However, a clearance above 0.8867 is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish bias to see a continuation of its bullish impulsive upleg towards the next resistance at 0.9110  next in the first step

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

 

 

Economic Calendar

