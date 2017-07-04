chart of day eurgbp ascending channel support bearish breakdown 1855432017
In our previous “Chart of day” article dated on 20 June 2017, the EUR/GBP had rallied as expected and met its short-term resistance at 0.8850. Click here for a recap.
Let’s us now examine its latest technical elements.
Intermediate resistance: 0.8810
Supports: 0.8720 & 0.8665/45
Next resistance: 0.9110
The short-term uptrend of EUR/GBP in place since 19 April 2017 low has been damaged. Right now, the EUR/GBP faces the risk of a short-term retracement/decline to target the supports at 0.8720 before 0.8665/45 as long as the 0.8867 pivotal resistance is not surpassed.
However, a clearance above 0.8867 is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish bias to see a continuation of its bullish impulsive upleg towards the next resistance at 0.9110 next in the first step
