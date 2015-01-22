central banks dovish attack 89202015

Today’s onslaught of dovish surprises from the world’s major central banks is a stark reminder of deflation realities creeping into policymakers’ priorities, regardless of multi-year […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 22, 2015 1:38 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Today’s onslaught of dovish surprises from the world’s major central banks is a stark reminder of deflation realities creeping into policymakers’ priorities, regardless of multi-year lows in unemployment rates in the US, Canada and the UK. The Bank of Canada’s 25-bp rate cut (the first cut since 2009) suggests that BoC’s s assessment of the growth-eroding dynamics has overreached into its deflation-bound territory.

The leaked report of a €50 bn monthly ECB QE program into the end of 2016 suggests that the €600 bn total is well in line within the market’s forecasts and onto the path of revisiting the +€3 trillion threshold attained in July 2012. We do not rule out further slashing of ECB ‘s refinancing rate in tomorrow’s announcement to add on to the surprise element as well as encourage new borrowers into the upcoming LTROs.

Fed chair Yellen inferred at the last Fed meeting that interest rates could start rising this summer. The case for doing so may be supported by fresh six-year lows in the unemployment rate, strong services and manufacturing surveys and increased capacity utilisation. But none of these may be enough for the Fed to effect a rate hike at the risk of endangering a deflationary spiral. In the event the Fed does raise interest rates, it would likely be accompanied by a generous provision of policy accommodation such as reinvesting the proceeds of coupons from maturing bonds.

Not only we expect the flattening yield curve to stand in the Fed’s way to raising rates, but an increasingly un-cooperative stock market starting to feel the loss of purchasing power, partly exported from China as the CNY finds no other way but to depreciate.

CentralBank s unite Jan 21

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.