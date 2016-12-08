australian banks to play a catch up 1839772016

Since 09 November 2016 (post U.S. presidential election), global banking/financials stocks have recorded stellar performances due to the “Trumponomics” theme where market is expecting global […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 8, 2016 7:21 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Since 09 November 2016 (post U.S. presidential election), global banking/financials stocks have recorded stellar performances due to the “Trumponomics” theme where market is expecting global interest rates to inch higher due to President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed fiscal plans. Higher interest rates or a steeper yield curve will tend to benefit banks via a higher interest margin income derived from loans and fixed income trading activities but provided that provisions for delinquent loans remain stable.

As seen on the performance chart below, U.S. banks are leading the pack (up 16.44% till 07 Dec 2016) and the “Big 4 Aussie” banks (ANZ, NAB, CBA & WBC) are lagging behind globally which only recorded a rally of 9.7% on average but still managed to beat the benchmark ASX 200.

Interestingly, three of the big Australian banks (NAB, WBC & CBA) have raised interest rates last week on some of their respective mortgage products despite RBA’s policy interest rate remain unchanged at 1.5% (high probability of a further cut next year due to a disappointing Q3 GDP for Australia). On the short to medium-term, the latest upward revision on Aussie mortgage interest rates is likely to be positive for Australian banks. From a technical analysis perspective, we have selected Westpac (WBC) for a potential “catch-up” bullish rotation play on a medium-term horizon (1 to 3 weeks). 

u-s-banks-versus-au-banks_08-dec-2016

Westpac Banking Corp (ASX: WBC) – Bullish breakout from a year-long base

westpac_weekly-08-dec-2016

westpac_daily-08-dec-2016

(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

  • Westpac has managed to stage a bullish breakout from a year-long “rounding bottom” basing formation in place since August 2015. The exit target of the bullish breakout stands at 36.90 which also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster (0.764% retracement of the broad based decline from 06 April 2016 high of 39.75 to 27 June 2016 low of 27.57 low + 2.00 projection from to 27 June 2016 low of 27.57 low) (see weekly chart).
  • Medium-term upside momentum remains intact as indicated by the daily RSI oscillator which remains positive above its support. In addition, the longer-term weekly RSI oscillator still has room to manoeuvre to the upside before reaching an extreme overbought level.
  • The bullish breakout in price action is being accompanied by a pickup in volume.
  • The pull-back support of the “rounding bottom” bullish breakout rests at 31.65.

Conclusion

Technical elements are now advocating for further potential medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) upside movement towards the 34.90 resistance with medium-term pivotal support at 30.88. A break above 36.90 is likely to open up scope for a further rally to target 36.90 next.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 30.88 pivotal support may invalidate the preferred bullish bias to see a choppy decline to retest the major swing low of 27 June 2016 at 27.95.

Chart is from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.