audusd slides to key downside target 1792242016

AUD/USD has been under critical pressure since the beginning of the week (and New Year) as China’s financial and economic troubles have weighed heavily on […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 7, 2016 7:20 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/USD has been under critical pressure since the beginning of the week (and New Year) as China’s financial and economic troubles have weighed heavily on the China-linked Australian dollar.

This pressure has culminated in the currency pair breaking down below an important uptrend support line extending back to September’s 6-year low around 0.6900, and hitting major psychological support at the 0.7000 level. In the process, AUD/USD has just established a new 3-month low as of Thursday.

With circuit breakers for China stocks having already been triggered two days this week due to declines of 7% in the benchmark China index, thereby halting trading early for each of those days, financial market conditions in China, Asia, and around the world have suffered substantially.

Thursday afternoon saw a moderate rebound for most major equity markets after China regulators announced a suspension of stock market circuit breakers. This action ostensibly removes a market mechanism that may have been causing additional anxiety for already-spooked investors in China.

Despite this move by Chinese regulators, China markets remain on exceptionally shaky ground. This heightened volatility may continue to weigh heavily on AUD/USD, even as the US dollar has experienced a modest pullback.

On the US dollar side of the currency pair, Friday’s US Non-Farm Payrolls and Unemployment Rate reports should make a significant impact on the greenback, possibly spurring a rebound if Wednesday’s private employment data are any indication of what is to come on Friday. The ADP Non-Farm Employment Change numbers on Wednesday showed a substantially better-than-expected increase in US private sector jobs – 257,000 jobs added against prior expectations of 193,000.

In the event that the US dollar does indeed rebound while China worries continue to weigh on the Australian dollar, AUD/USD could have significantly further to fall. Under the noted 0.7000 psychological support level, the next major support target is at the key 0.6800 level, which would confirm a continuation of the sharp and longstanding bearish trend.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.