audusd retreats as rba mulls further rate cut 1822122016

Early on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) released minutes of its most recent policy meeting. Speculation has subsequently increased that the central bank […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 19, 2016 9:32 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Early on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) released minutes of its most recent policy meeting. Speculation has subsequently increased that the central bank could move to lower interest rates below the current 1.75% early next month, which would place substantial pressure on the Australian dollar. Rates were cut to this record low level in May primarily as a reaction to surprisingly low inflation readings.

The minutes of July’s meeting included the following statement: “The Board noted that further information on inflationary pressures, the labour market and housing market activity would be available over the following month and that the staff would provide an update of their forecasts ahead of the August Statement on Monetary Policy. This information would allow the Board to refine its assessment of the outlook for growth and inflation and to make any adjustment to the stance of policy that may be appropriate.”

With low inflation of major concern, Australia’s quarterly Consumer Price Index (CPI), the key inflation indicator, will be watched very closely when second quarter results are released next Tuesday. April’s shockingly low CPI for the first quarter (-0.2% vs +0.3% expected) was largely responsible for swaying the RBA to cut interest rates in May.

Immediately following Tuesday’s release of the meeting minutes, the Australian dollar dropped sharply as it began to price-in the possibility of an impending RBA rate cut even before next week’s inflation data release. This move was reinforced later in the day by a surge in the US dollar, which helped push AUD/USD down to a major support juncture. This confluence of support includes the key 0.7500 support level, the lower border of a well-defined uptrend channel, and the 38% Fibonacci retracement of the last major low-to-high bullish run.

With further speculation over RBA monetary easing and continued support for the US dollar due to positive US economic data and renewed Fed expectations, AUD/USD could likely breakdown below this support juncture. In the event of a strong breakdown, the next major support targets are around the key 0.7350 level followed by 0.7200 support.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.