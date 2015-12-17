audusd pressured in fed aftermath 1790812015

AUD/USD plunged on Thursday as the US dollar surged in the aftermath of Wednesday’s interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve that lifted benchmark US […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 17, 2015 3:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/USD plunged on Thursday as the US dollar surged in the aftermath of Wednesday’s interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve that lifted benchmark US interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point.

This rate hike itself had been widely-expected and largely priced-in to the strong US dollar even prior to the Fed’s announcement, but a couple of factors hinting at a slightly more hawkish Fed stance than had been anticipated led to a subsequent rise in the greenback.

Despite Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s repeated use of the word, “gradual,” in describing the pace of monetary tightening, the Fed’s projected pace of tightening and target rate for 2016 appear somewhat less than gradual. Also, the fact that Fed members were unanimous in their backing of a rate hike on Wednesday lends a tone of hawkish resolve to the Fed’s disposition.

On the Aussie side, although the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept rates on hold early this month due to recent positive economic data, especially on the employment front, the central bank has reiterated its capacity for cutting interest rates and easing monetary policy further should persistently weak inflation deem it necessary.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

 

Overall, this points to a continued divergence in monetary policy between the Fed and the RBA, which should continue to weigh on AUD/USD. Thursday’s substantial drop brought the currency pair down below its key 50-day moving average to approach the bottom border of a parallel uptrend channel that has been in place since September’s six-year low around 0.6900.

On any breakdown below this channel, the next major downside objective resides at the key 0.7000 psychological support level, last approached in early November. With the long-term and short-term trends continuing to point to the downside, AUD/USD could soon see new multi-year lows. Any further decline below 0.7000 could then target key support around the 0.6800 level, which would confirm a continuation of the long-term downtrend.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.