audusd hovering below 0 754555 descending channel resistance ahead of rba 1850722017
Since our last analysis dated on 27 April 2017, the AUD/USD had declined and hit the first downside target/support of 0.7440 (printed a low of 0.7435 on 27 April 2017, U.S. session). Thereafter, it staged a rebound which surpassed our expectation as it broke above the 0.7500/7522 key short-term resistance as per highlighted in our last report, reinforced by weaker than expected U.S. economic that was released yesterday; ISM manufacturing for Apr (54.8 versus 56.5 consensus), personal spending for Mar (0% m/m versus 0.2% m/m consensus) and personal income for Mar (0.2% m/m versus 0.3% m/m consensus). Click here for a recap on our previous report.
Later today at 0430 GMT, we will have the monetary policy meeting outcome from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) where consensus is expected to be status quo where its benchmark policy interest remains unchanged at 1.5% with the interest rate futures market that is pricing in a 98% probability of 1.5% as well.
The focus will be on the tonality of the monetary policy statement which highlights the following key areas:
Thus based on the latest robust labour market data, there is a likely chance that RBA may change its previous cautionary tone on the state of the economy towards a slightly more optimistic view which can trigger a further potential upside in the AUD/USD However, there are several “wildcards” that can keep the hawks of RBA at bay:
Now, let’s us take a look at the latest technical elements on AUD/USD
Intermediate resistance: 0.7545/55
Pivot (key resistance): 0.7585/55
Supports: 0.7490 (downside trigger), 0.7440/30 & 0.7400/7390
Next resistance: 0.7675 & 0.7585/7610 (long-term resistance)
As long as the 0.7585/90 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the AUD/USD may see a potential bearish reversal and a break below 0.7490 is likely to reinforce a further decline to retest 0.7440/30 before targeting 0.7400/7390 next.
However, a clearance above 0.7590 is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish reversal view to see the continuation of the push up towards the next resistance at 0.7675.
Charts are from eSignal
