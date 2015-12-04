audusd breaks october high but faces strong resistance 1789482015

Positive news out of Australia this past week and in recent weeks have contributed to a strengthening of the Australian dollar within the past month […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 4, 2015 7:51 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Positive news out of Australia this past week and in recent weeks have contributed to a strengthening of the Australian dollar within the past month that has culminated in a tentative AUD/USD breakout on Friday above October’s 0.7381 high. This rise now establishes more than a three-month high for the currency pair.

This past week, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) opted to keep interest rates on hold, as exports and economic conditions have improved in the past several months. Although it was acknowledged that the low inflation environment could lead to an interest rate cut in the near future, a better economic situation now has precluded that rate cut in December. This announcement served to boost the Australian dollar further.

In addition, quarterly GDP data out of Australia this week showed better-than-expected economic growth of 0.9% last quarter against prior expectations of 0.7% growth.

On the US side, a previously strong US dollar stumbled on Thursday as a result of the ECB rate announcement that made the euro surge. This led to a modest rise for AUD/USD. Friday’s US Non-Farm Payrolls report beat expectations, making an even stronger case for a Fed rate hike in December, but the data failed to move the US dollar in a substantial way, and AUD/USD fluctuated in an indecisive trading range.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

 

Despite the recent boost for AUD/USD, the currency pair faces headwinds in the form of both an expected December rate hike by the Fed as well as key technical resistance factors. Besides the noted October high of 0.7381, the 200-day moving average is also not far to the upside and poses a significant resistance barrier, as AUD/USD has not closed above this key moving average for more than a year, since early September of 2014. Also immediately to the upside is the upper resistance border of a rising trend channel that has been in place since September’s multi-year lows.

In the event that AUD/USD remains under the noted 200-day moving average and turns back to the downside, the long-term downtrend could likely begin to reassert its bearish momentum. In this event, any move below the 0.7200 level and the 50-day moving average could pave the way for a return to the key 0.7000 psychological level, followed by September’s 0.6900-area lows. Any breakdown below 0.6900 would confirm a continuation of the long-term downtrend, with a further target at 0.6800 support.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.