audjpy further potential upside ahead above 79 00 1836342016

AUD/JPY  - Technical Outlook (Click to enlarge charts) Since our last medium-term technical outlook/strategy dated on 03 October 2016, the AUD/JPY cross has hit our […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 1, 2016 11:35 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/JPY  - Technical Outlook

audjpy_weekly-01-nov-2016

audjpy_4-hour-01-nov-2016(Click to enlarge charts)

Since our last medium-term technical outlook/strategy dated on 03 October 2016, the AUD/JPY cross has hit our first expected target/resistance at 79.19. Please click here for a recap.

Key technical elements remain positive for the cross pair ahead of RBA meeting later at 0330 GMT  where market consensus is expecting a no rate cut on its current benchmark cash rate at 1.5%..

Medium-term Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 79.51

Pivot (key support): 79.00

Resistances:  81.10/60 & 85.08

Next supports: 76.10

Conclusion

We remain bullish with a tightened medium-term pivotal support at 79.00 for a further potential push up towards the significant resistance zone of 81.10/60 (neckline resistance of the “Double Bottom” and the lower boundary of a long-term descending channel in place since November 2014. Only a clear break above 81.60 (daily close) is likely to open up scope for a further potential rally to target 85.08 next.

However, failure to hold above 79.00 is likely to put the bulls on hold for a decline back to retest the base of the “Double Bottom” at 76.10.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.