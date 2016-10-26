Wed, 26 October 2016

(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Australia 200 Index (proxy for the ASX 200 futures) has staged a bearish breakdown below the 5380 medium-term pivotal support reinforced by a better than expected Australian Q3 CPI data (1.3% y/y & 0.7% q/q versus 1.1% y/y & 0.4% q/q).

Please click on this link for a recap on our latest weekly technical outlook for major stock indices.

Key elements

The next support will be at the 5330/5300. This is a significant support zone which is defined by the lower boundary of a medium-term bullish ascending channel in place since 10 February 2016 low and a Fibonacci cluster.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator is now hovering at an extreme oversold level which indicates that a minor rebound is likely to occur at this juncture.

The key short-term resistance stands at 5380/5390

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 5380

Pivot (key resistance): 5390

Supports: 5330 & 5300

Next resistance: 5460

Conclusion

Turn bearish in short-term within a medium-term bullish trend. After a steep down move, the Index may see a minor rebound first towards the intermediate resistance at 5380 with a maximum limit set at the 5390 short-term pivotal resistance before another downleg occurs to target the 5330 and 5300 significant medium-term supports.

However, a break above the 5390 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the last push down scenario for a recovery towards the next resistance at 5460 in the first step.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.