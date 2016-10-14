asia stock chart of the week 17 oct 21 oct rio tinto 1834342016
Rio Tinto (ASX: RIO) – Hovering below 55.30 significant resistance with risk of setback (Click to enlarge charts) Key elements The on-going multi-month rally seen […]
Rio Tinto (ASX: RIO) – Hovering below 55.30 significant resistance with risk of setback (Click to enlarge charts) Key elements The on-going multi-month rally seen […]
Intermediate resistance: 53.30
Pivot (key resistance): 55.30
Supports: 47.80 & 41.80
Next resistance: 60.00
As long as the 55.30 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, technical elements and cross assets intermarket analysis are advocating for a potential setback for Rio Tinto towards the 47.80 support. Only a clear break below 47.80 (daily close) is likely to open up scope for a deeper decline towards the next support at 41.80.
However, a clearance above 55.30 may invalidate the setback scenario to see the continuation of the multi-month up move to target the next resistance at 60.00.
Charts are from eSignal as at Thurs, 13 Oct 2016
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.