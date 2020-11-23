Asia Morning Nov 24

Better-than-expected Business Activity Data also help...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 23, 2020 8:18 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Boosted by Vaccine News Again

On Monday, U.S. stocks were broadly higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 327 points (+1.12%) to 29591, the S&P 500 rose 20 points (+0.56%) to 3577, while the Nasdaq 100 was flat at 11905.

Once again, market sentiment was boosted by vaccine news. Drugmaker AstraZeneca said late-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine are "highly effective" in preventing disease. Meanwhile, the Markit U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (preliminary reading) rose to 56.7 in November (53.0 expected) and Services PMI was up to 57.7 (55.0 expected).

Energy (+7.09%), Automobiles & Components (+2.83%) and Banks (+2.5%) sectors performed the best. Energy companies such as Occidental Petroleum (OXY +16.83%), Diamondback Energy (FANG +11.67%) and Apache (APA +12.41%) were top gainers.

Boeing (BA +5.89%), Gap (GPS +6.93%) and General Motors (GM +4.02%) also advanced.  

Approximately 89% (90% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 79% (81% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.

European stocks lacked momentum. The Stoxx Europe 600 eased 0.20%, Germany's DAX edged down 0.08%, France's CAC 40 dipped 0.07%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.28%.

U.S. Treasury prices declined as investors' risk appetite grew. The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 0.854% from 0.828% Friday.

Spot gold slumped $35 (-1.87%) to $1,836 an ounce.

U.S. WTI crude futures (January) gained $0.45 (+1.06%) to $42.87 a barrel.

The ICE Dollar Index marked a day-low of 92.01, the lowest level since April 2018, before bouncing to close at 92.52, up 0.18% on day. 

USD/JPY regained the 104.00 level as it jumped 0.66% to 104.53.

USD/CHF climbed 0.16% to 0.9127.

EUR/USD was down for a second day declining 0.14% to 1.1840. The Markit Eurozone Manufacturing PMI (preliminary reading) dropped to 53.6 in November (53.2 expected)

GBP/USD broke above the 1.3300 level as it gained 0.21% to 1.3314. The Markit U.S. Manufacturing PMI (preliminary reading) advanced to 55.2 in November (50.5 expected).

AUD/USD dropped 0.24% to 0.7286.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
Yesterday 12:29 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.