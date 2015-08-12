as singapore trims growth forecasts will bank risks rise 1013122015

Though foreign labour restrictions are a concern, loan defaults are cause for greater worry


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 12, 2015 2:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Singapore yesterday trimmed its GDP growth estimate for 2015 from the previous estimate of 2 to 4 per cent to just 2 to 2.5 per cent based on the poor growth performance of 1.8 per cent during the second quarter from the previous year. In the previous quarter, the economy had clocked 2.8 per cent GDP growth year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, which continues to be pre-occupied with inflationary pressures, is expected to keep its monetary policies unchanged at the next review in October, even though falling growth may call for easing measures.

One reason for high domestic inflation, as well as slow growth, particularly in manufacturing, is the restrictive policy on the employment of cheaper foreign labour. "The foreign labour measures are overly tight and risk tipping the economy into recession. Manufacturing is already in recession, with the contraction worsening in the second quarter," said Bank of America Merrill Lynch economist Chua Hak Bin, as quoted by the Business Times.

Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) in Singapore expanded only 2.1 per cent in the second quarter of 2015, significantly lower than the 4.8 per cent growth in the preceding quarter, according to data from International Enterprise (IE) Singapore released on Tuesday. The trade promotion agency said it is narrowing its total trade and NODX growth forecasts for 2015 to between -10.5 to -9.5 per cent and 1 to 2 per cent, respectively.

"In our view, the weak incoming growth trajectory reflects an economy that remains under pressure from both cyclical and structural factors,” said Morgan Stanley Research of the Q2 GDP data.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg sounded a note of warning Monday on the deteriorating loan quality at Singapore banks. The Bloomberg report said loans falling within the “special mention” category, which flags potential risk, had touched a six-year high of 2.3 per cent of Singapore banks’ loan portfolios.

Property linked soured loans at DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:D05) have jumped 39.7 per cent to SG$524 million at end June versus SG$375 million last year, while at United Overseas Bank Ltd (SGX:U11) non-performing property loans moved up to 1 per cent of all loans from 0.8 per cent in the same period, Bloomberg said.

Loan recoveries are apparently struggling due to slowing property prices, in part due to the government’s ‘cooling measures,’ plunging oil prices and slowing economic growth.

The government’s crackdown on rampant property prices has also queried the pitch for the republic’s property developers and of course, their bankers.

According to Fitch Ratings, Singapore lenders have almost a 40 per cent component of their total lending linked to the property market, Bloomberg said. A severe downturn in that market would hit the asset quality at Singapore banks, driving down their profitability.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.