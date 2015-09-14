as growth slides china launches reforms to overhaul state owned firms 1294122015

The country’s huge state enterprises are to be restructured, even partly privatised


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 14, 2015 12:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

On Sunday, China’s cabinet and the Central Committee of its Communist Party jointly issued plans to restructure the country’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs) including, if necessary, their partial privatisation.

The move comes amidst fresh evidence of slackening growth in China, the world’s second largest economy. Weekend data showed that industrial production grew in August at 6.1 per cent, missing analysts’ projections of 6.6 per cent, and steel production contracted 3.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Fixed asset investment grew 10.9 per cent during the eight months ended August, while economists expected 11.2 per cent.

Earlier, in foreign trade data, China had revealed sharp declines in both its exports and imports.

According to the official Xinhua news agency, the plans envisage a clean-up as well as integration of the SOEs, and may introduce the concept of mixed ownership by welcoming private capital investments. “Decisive results” could be expected as early as 2020, Xinhua said.

The government’s Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, or SASAC, centrally manages 111 SOEs, while local governments own and run about 25,000 companies. In aggregate, the SOE sector is estimated to employ roughly 7.5 million workers, and has been crying out for reforms to weed out corruption and inefficiencies, as well as the introduction of modern management practices instead of suffocating central political control.

SOEs will be allowed to invite private investors to “diversify ownership,” as well as restructure so as to be able to list on stock exchanges, Reuters said. Private investment would be permitted in companies that are categorised as “commercial,” as separate from “public, welfare-related” companies. Oil and gas, electricity, railways and telecommunications were sectors that could find a place in the former category.

Though full-scale privatisation was not being considered, Xinhua said the reforms aimed to “cultivate a large number of state-owned backbone enterprises with innovation capability and international competitiveness.”

The reforms will attempt to stamp out the corruption in these enterprises, but at the same time will introduce market-oriented compensation systems that will link pay with company performance. 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.