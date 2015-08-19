another sell off in chinese equities hits the aussie 1068762015

It was another wild day for Chinese equities, after stocks were mauled by bears yesterday. Last Tuesday Chinese equities coped a similar beating after the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 19, 2015 6:14 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

It was another wild day for Chinese equities, after stocks were mauled by bears yesterday. Last Tuesday Chinese equities coped a similar beating after the PBoC dramatically and unexpectedly devaluated the yuan against the US dollar, but this week’s sell-off had no such trigger. The mauling by bears of China’s stock markets over the last two days is a reminder of just how volatile and vulnerable these heavily retail and leverage dominated markets are.

Today, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted around 2.8% in early trade, before trimming most of these gains within an hour. But not long after the attempted come-back run bears resumed mauling China’s equity markets and the Shanghai Composite was down over 5%, after falling over 6% yesterday. The index even broke through its 200-day SMA for the first time since mid-2014 – this has been a key support zone for the pair in recent months.

AUDUSD sinks

The sheer volatility and uncertainty surrounding China and its equity markets is weighing heavily on risk adverse currencies, particularly the commodity-backed Australian and NZ dollars. AUDUSD broke through support around 0.7315 but 0.7300 held firm. This has brought back talk of a potential test of the pair’s six-year low between 0.7200/50.

AUD/JPY

A combination of AUD weakness and yen strength pushed AUDJPY to an important support zone around the neckline of a potential bearish head-and-shoulders pattern. A break here could open up a push towards 89.17 – low since February 2014. On the upside, we’re eyeing off resistance around 92.50.

AUDJPY

Source: City Index

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.