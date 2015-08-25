after mondays crash singapores straits times index is now down almost 16 per cent year to date 11149

The SGX ends lower for the sixth straight session on Monday as China sends global markets into a tailspin


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 25, 2015 10:09 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Singapore’s Straits Times Index crashed over 4 per cent as a sell-off gripped global stocks following an 8.5 per cent rout in Chinese share markets. With fears relating to Chinese economic growth adding to lacklustre prospects for the domestic Singaporean economy, local investors chose to bail out of stocks with a vengeance.

The STI’s fall on Monday was its biggest since the global financial crisis in 2008.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 127.62 points or 4.3 per cent lower at 2,843.39, taking the year-to-date performance to -15.50 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 4.58 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 5.99 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,847.0 million shares valued at SG$1,893 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 522/50.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the big losers included healthcare (-7.26 per cent), basic materials (-6.87 per cent), utilities (-6.56 per cent), China top index (-6.29 per cent), China (-5.87 per cent), real estate holding and development (-5.78 per cent) and consumer goods (-5.23 per cent). There were no gaining sectors.

Stocks

Fourth-quarter earnings at software solutions provider Silverlake Axis Ltd (SGX:5CP), the most recent target of a short seller’s research report, rose just 1 per cent to RM74.7 million (SG$25 million), according to the Straits Times. However, quarterly revenue was down 8 per cent to RM126.4 million on the back of lower sales of software and hardware, as well as software licensing. However, according to the Business Times, Silverlake’s bottom-line was helped by an accounting gain from the public listing of an associate company.

Economic news

Data released by Singapore’s Department of Statistics showed that overall inflation trended slightly lower to -0.4 per cent in July compared to -0.3 per cent in June, marking this its ninth successive month in negative territory, according to the Business Times. It also represents the longest continuous stretch during which headline inflation proved negative after a similar period that lasted from June to December 2009. A fall in car prices and a soft housing market were the primary drivers for the decline in consumer prices.

Oil tumbled up to 6 per cent to new six and half year lows owing to the global volatility in financial markets. US October crude fell US$2.21 or 5.5 percent to settle at US$38.24, the lowest since February 2009. Brent October crude fell US$2.77, or 6.1 percent, to settle at US$42.69 a barrel, according to Channel News Asia.

On Wall Street Monday, stocks closed well above the lowest points of the day but nevertheless fell by a substantial margin, as the global stock market tremours earlier during the day fed into the mainline US indices. The Dow plunged over 1,000 points after the markets opened in reaction to the decline in Chinese stock markets, as well as worries about Chinese economic growth. The broad-based S&P 500 tumbled 77.68 points (3.94 per cent) to 1,893.21. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 588.40 points (3.57 per cent) to 15,871.35, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index shed 179.79 points (3.82 per cent) at 4,526.25, as reported by Channel News Asia.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.