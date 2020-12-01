01 12 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures are on the upside after they closed mixed on Monday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 1, 2020 7:53 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

U.S Futures rising - Watch TSLA, PFE, BNTX, XOM

The S&P 500 Futures are on the upside after they closed mixed on Monday.

Later today, the U.S. Commerce Department will release October construction spending (+0.8% on month expected). The Institute for Supply Management will report its Manufacturing Index for November (58.0 expected). Research firm Markit will publish final readings of November Manufacturing PMI (56.7 expected).

European indices are bullish. Research firm Markit has published final readings of November Manufacturing PMI for the eurozone at 53.8 (vs 53.6 expected), for Germany at 57.8 (vs 57.9 expected), for France at 49.6 (vs 49.1 expected) and for the U.K. at 55.6 (vs 55.2 expected). The European Commission has posted eurozone's November CPI at -0.3% on month (as expected). The German Federal Statistical Office has posted November jobless rate at 6.1% (vs 6.3% expected). OECD sees 2020 Euro Area GDP at -7.5% (vs -7.9% previously) and at +3.6% in 2021, vs +5.1% previously. It sees U.S. GDP at -3.7% in 2020, vs –3.8% previously, and at +3.2% in 2021, vs +4% previously. World GDP is expected at -4.2% in 2020, vs -4.5% previously, and at +4.2% in 2021, vs +5% previously.

Asian indices all closed in the green. China's official Manufacturing PMI rose to 52.1 in November (51.5 expected) from 51.4 in October and Non-manufacturing PMI climbed to 56.4 (56.0 expected) from 56.2. Japan's jobless rate rose to 3.1% in October (as expected) from 3.0% in September. The Reserve Bank of Australia kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.10% as expected. RBA reiterated that it "is not expecting to increase the cash rate for at least 3 years".

WTI Crude Oil remains under pressure. OPEC+ talks are delayed for 2 days to give ministers more time to reach a deal. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that U.S. oil output rose 2.7% on month to 10.86M b/d. Later today, American Petroleum Institute (API) will release the change of U.S. oil stockpile data for November 27.

U.S indices closed down on Monday, pressured by Energy (-5.37%), Banks (-2.93%) and Insurance (-1.99%) sectors.

Approximately 93% of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 82% were trading above their 20-day moving average. The VIX Index declined 0.25pt (-1.2%) to 20.59 at the close.

On the US economic data front, Market News International's Chicago Business Barometer dropped to 58.2 on month in November (59.0 expected), from 61.1 in October. Finally, Pending Homes Sales declined 1.1% on month in October (+1.0% expected), compared to a revised -2.0% in September.  

On Tuesday, Markit's US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for the November final reading is expected to remain at 56.7 on month, in line with the November preliminary reading. Finally, Construction Spending for October is expected to rise 0.8% on month, compared to +0.3% in September.

Gold bounces after suffering its worst monthly decline in four years while the U.S dollar consolidates after having rebounded yesterday.

Gold rose 27.47 dollars (+1.55%) to 1804.43 dollars.

The dollar index fell 0.05pt to 91.822.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Tesla (TSLA): "S&P Dow Jones Indices has determined it will add Tesla to the S&P 500 at its full float-adjusted market capitalization weight effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 21, 2020."


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX), the pharma, "have submitted on Monday, November 30, 2020, a formal Application for Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for their mRNA vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, against COVID-19."

Exxon Mobil (XOM), an oil giant, said it expects after-tax fourth quarter impairment charge of 17 billion to 20 billion dollars, resulting from removal of less strategic assets from its development plan.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM), the leader in modern enterprise video communications, dived after hours after posting third quarter gross margin down to 67% from 71% in the prior quarter.

Nio (NIO), the Chinese electric-vehicle maker, delivered 5,921 vehicles in September, up 109.3% year on year. Separately, the stock was upgraded to "neutral" from "sell" at Goldman Sachs.

Fedex (FDX), the package delivery service company, was upgraded to "overweight" from "equalweight" at Barclays.
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.