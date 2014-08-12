ZEW biggest fall since infamous August 2011

Western sanctions on Russia and the escalating uncertainty on the spillovers to the eurozone’s largest economy are manifesting themselves in the latest German ZEW sentiment […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 12, 2014 6:10 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Western sanctions on Russia and the escalating uncertainty on the spillovers to the eurozone’s largest economy are manifesting themselves in the latest German ZEW sentiment survey. Euro selling remains the order of the day in FX as traders are increasingly selling the rebounds against most major currencies.

The ZEW current conditions index fell from 61.8 to 44.3 in August, reaching the lowest level in seven months. The 17-point decline was the biggest since August 2011.

The ZEW economic sentiment index fell to 8.6 from 27.1, its lowest level since December 2012. The 18.5pt decline is the biggest since June 2012

The ZEW expectations index plunged to a 20-month low of 23.7 from 48.1, also registering the biggest slump since August 2011.

Recall that August 2011 witnessed the last major stock market correction, which was mostly dominated by the US budget deadline standoff and Berlusconi’s backtracking from public finance reforms urged by the ECB and the EU.

The S&P 500 fell 18% in 12 days to reach a 12-month low, which was the last time the index fell for four straight weeks, something not seen since February 2009. Germany’s Dax fell 26% in 10 days and sovereign bond yields had surged to record highs.

PMI next shoe to drop

The chart below shows Germany’s Purchasing Managers Index surveys to have shrugged the recent break in corporate confidence seen in the ZEW and IFO surveys. The services PMI hovers at a three-year high of 56.7.

The PMI survey is collected from a panel of over 500 companies based in Germany’s manufacturing and service sectors, while the ZEW survey includes up to 350 financial and economic analysts, conveying the net difference between optimistic and pessimistic views. The PMI’s greater pool of respondents may be a reason behind dampened volatility in the surveys. Any pullback towards the 50-level will trigger the alarms with regards to the eurozone’s biggest economy.

Meanwhile, Germany’s IFO surveys have drifted at 10 to 12-month lows. These are based on 7,000 monthly survey responses from firms in manufacturing, construction, wholesaling and retailing. The expectations component usually exaggerates sentiment during upturns and downturns, but the converging decline of the past three months cannot be missed.

The August release for Germany’s PMI services and manufacturing surveys is due on August 21st, followed by the August release of the IFO survey four days later.

These figures are not out before the release of Germany’s Q2 GDP report, due on August 14, which is expected to show the first contraction q/q since Q4 2012.

From EUR/USD to EUR/JPY

Our bullish euro stance from the start of the year was abandoned on the outcome of the June ECB decision to enter negative rates, with preferred shorts in EUR/AUD and EUR/USD. While we scaled down our negative stance in EUR/AUD, we stick with 1.3220 target in EUR/USD and more pronounced weakness in EUR/JPY to reach 131.70.

 

ZEW vs IFO vs PMI vs EURO

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.