Yen yields shares trifecta threatens Yellen autopilot

The trifecta of declines in bond yields, US equities and USDJPY (rising yen) is a rare but classic reflection that existing concerns of emerging markets […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 3, 2014 4:55 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The trifecta of declines in bond yields, US equities and USDJPY (rising yen) is a rare but classic reflection that existing concerns of emerging markets contagion may be compounded by worries over slowing growth in the US.

An extension of this negative trifecta would deal a serious blow to the notion that Fed tapering remains on auto-pilot.

- The question is not whether the biggest decline in ISM manufacturing since October 2008 (in percentage terms) was related to weather but to what the extent. The 0.1% rise in December construction spending (4-month low) confirms also confirms that weather was a factor.

- The 13.2-pt plunge in New Orders to 51.2 exceeded the 12.4 drop in October 2008 and 8.6-drop in October 2001.

- Recall the 4.3% decline in December durable goods was not associated with bad weather but a sudden drop in high-ticket capital items.

- Markets may be comforted by the growing notion that more policy clarity and stabilisation will be seen in emerging markets by the time the FOMC meets in March and the Fed would have received two US jobs reports and provide more visibility with regards to the fate of the taper program.

- If weather were the main factor in damaging today’s US data releases, then it could be the factor in propping Friday’s January jobs report as the normalisation from bad weather and govt shutdown resurfaces and giant positive appears in the NFP of the unemployment rate.

Yellen’s Congressional testimony = equivalent to February FOMC

Fed Chairwoman Yellen’s Congressional testimony next week could potentially exacerbate the current sell-off in EM and US equities if she is interpreted to signal that tapering will remain on autopilot despite the developments in emerging markets and any deterioration in US asset markets. As long as equities and bond yields extend their downward movement to the extent that the 10-year falls below 2.45% would be a reflection of serious concerns by bond traders, in which case may bring the auto-pilot to a temporary pause.

 

Yen Yields Shares

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.