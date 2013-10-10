Yellen nomination boosts USD as talks abound that US debt ceiling may be raised

The GBP has had a big fall in the last couple of days and is still on this trend this morning, mainly due to on-going […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 10, 2013 11:09 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The GBP has had a big fall in the last couple of days and is still on this trend this morning, mainly due to on-going issues in the US and some poor data releases thus far. Today, we have the BoE rate decision and asset purchases announcement. The market is expecting the BoE policy to stay unchanged as the economy is still on the rise.

The euro, following the risk-off trade of the last few days, can’t seem to find any new ground to be positive. Today we have the ECB monthly bulletin. There is not much expected from this, just the data they used to make their last rate decision, which is already in the market.

Later this evening, Draghi is talking so there could be some more news about the ECB’s next policy move as it is seen to be the easing of liquidity in the form of new Long Term Loans rather than cutting interest rates. ECB’s Constancio says they are not actively preparing new LTROs. So one to watch for signs of this being used.

The USD has had a very good week so far, even with a possible default, while the government enters a ninth day of shutdowns. Yesterday Obama officially announced Yellen as his nomination for Bernanke’s replacement and said that Bernanke will leave. This gave new optimism that the Fed is in good hands and helped the USD out of its sell-off mode since the shutdown began. The FOMC also confirmed that most of the Fed officials were expecting QE tapering this year.

To add to the strength of the dollar, Obama and the House of Republicans are said to be considering a short term US debt ceiling increase. If this happens nothing will be resolved; it just means that the US will not default on its bills on 17th October and then this will all start again. In the meantime, it was reported that the US Treasury and Fed are planning for a possible default as both sides are staying strong on the course.

What we could expect from today is news from the US about a resolution on the debt ceiling and shutdown. The unemployment claims are also due out, which, if better than expected, should result in the USD continuing to rally this week.

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.3485 1.3450 1.3380 | Resistance 1.3530 1.3555 1.3605

 


USD/JPY

Supports 97.30 97.00 96.70 | Resistance 97.85 98.00 98.25

 


GBP/USD

Supports 1.5920 1.5875 1.5850 | Resistance 1.5965 1.6000 1.6060

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.