Yellen nomination as Fed Chairman will bring consistency

President Barack Obama is expected to announce later today the nomination of Janet Yellen, the current Vice Chairman, as the Chairman of the US Federal […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 9, 2013 12:10 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

President Barack Obama is expected to announce later today the nomination of Janet Yellen, the current Vice Chairman, as the Chairman of the US Federal Reserve.

The nomination had been widely expected after Larry Summers unexpectedly pulled out of the race a month ago to shield Obama from a potential rejection in the Senate. Senior ranking Senators have been lobbying the White House for the nomination of Janet Yellen and so her ratification is seen as a mere formality.

Timing of Yellen’s appointment should not be underestimated

The timing of her appointment is important as it comes in the midst of the partial government shut down and the looming Debt Ceiling deadline of 17th October, which could put the US into a default scenario. On the one front Obama is sending a signal to the markets that they are moving forward despite the shutdown and eradicating any doubts as to who will lead the Fed when Bernanke’s term finishes at the end of January. And to Congress, Obama is giving them the Fed Chairman that they want, making a proactive step to bi-partisan talks at a time when the two parties are deadlocked on the US government shutdown and the looming US debt ceiling deadline. Let’s not forget that it was high ranking Senators who publicly forced Larry Summers out of the picture. Summers’ ratification was improbable, Yellens is a certainty. This is not an olive branch to Republicans, but more of a signal of “okay, let’s work together.”

What will Yellen bring to the Fed?

1. Policy consistency

Yellen has long been called a ‘dove’, favouring accommodative monetary policy and so in this sense she will bring a sense of consistency. She sings from the same hymn sheet as Ben Bernanke and so it is unlikely we will see an aggressive change in monetary policy with Yellen at the helm of the Fed, at least in the near term. That gives investors confidence and transparency. However, it must be remembered that Yellen has a monumental task: to lead the markets through a come down from QE, a come down that will likely spark a price re-adjustment and heightened volatility. This is no easy task.

2Proactiveness

Yellen is credited with being one of the most proactive members of the Fed to tackle high unemployment in the US labour market – which topped at 10% in October 2009. She has also made speeches in the past which elevate concerns about rising inflation – which is part of the Fed’s (recently forgotten) mandate.

3. Communication

Yellen believes in transparency with the markets on Fed policy and this is welcome. We should expect at the very least the same levels of communication from the Fed under Yellen as we have grown used to under Bernanke. Her appointment should herald a continuation of central bank forward guidance to the markets, reducing the potential for short term policy induced shocks.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.