WPP reports profits rise

Advertising agency WPP has reported a rise in its profits, as well as an improved outlook for the rest of the year.

The firm, which is the biggest advertising company in the world, announced that in the first half of the year, its profits were up by 19 per cent compared to the same period in 2012.

WPP revealed that it forecasts growth of three per cent for the whole of 2013, with a range of upcoming events expected to bolster its business in the coming months.

The firm added in a statement that added that "with the World Cup in Brazil, the Winter Olympics in Sochi and, would you believe, another United States election – the mid-term Congressionals", there are lots of positive signs for the future of WPP.

This morning (August 29th), the share price of WPP is slightly up on the start of the day's trading. At 08:25 BST, its stocks were selling 1.25 per cent higher than at the beginning of the session on the London Stock Exchange.

