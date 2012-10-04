World food prices rose in September

World food prices climbed in September, with droughts in the US, Europe and Asia to blame for poor yields.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 4, 2012 12:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

World food prices climbed in September by 1.4 per cent, according to the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO).

This increase follows a two-month period where values were steady, but overall 2012 has been a concerning year for the appreciation of foodstuffs, as droughts have damaged yields in the US farming belt, Europe and central Asia.

The FAO has predicted that global cereal production will decline, forecasting a 2.6 per cent fall in production after 2011's record crop.

In 2012, the body now expects 2.286 billion tonnes of cereal to be harvested, which is a downward revision from the original 2.295 billion tonnes anticipated a month ago.

Senior economist at the FAO Abdolreza Abbasian told Reuters that matters may not improve in the near future.

"Volatility is not going to go away, if anything, it may even intensify further in coming months," he stated.

At 11:45 BST, most of the commodities listed on the Euronext LIFFE Futures index were higher, with milling wheat climbing 1.2 per cent to €261.00 per metric tonne and corn futures appreciating by 0.5 per cent to €238.25 per metric tonne.

Learn all about CFD trading strategies and the Dow Jones at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.